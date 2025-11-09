Falcons captain doesn't hold back on his defense after gutting loss to Colts

After the Atlanta Falcons surrendered an 83-yard touchdown run to Jonathan Taylor in the fourth quarter, fans knew how this game would end. It didn't matter if it was in overseas or not, the Dirty Birds collapsed once again, falling 31-25 in a heartbreaker that marked their fourth straight loss.

Following the deflating defeat, Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss—like many fans—was rightfully frustrated. While addressing the media after the game, Elliss admitted he thought the defense quit on the long touchdown run. And to be honest, it would be the least surprising update to hear.

The defense “quit” on the 83 yard run, according to Kaden Ellis. AJ Terrell said they “relaxed” when they saw Taylor stacked up. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 9, 2025

And to make matters even worse, A.J. Terrell said that the defense relaxed when they saw the All Pro running back was originally stood up at the line of scrimmage. From there, we all know he managed to break free and out-run the entire defense—most of whom didn't even try to take him down.

Kaden Elliss says Falcons' defense quit on Jonathan Taylor's long touchdown run

Jeff Ulbrich's defense has been among the best in football this season, but Sunday morning in Berlin was a humbling affair. Despite mostly keeping Daniel Jones in check, the defense surrendered 519 total yards on the game—while giving up an unfathomably pathetic 323 rushing yards to the Colts.

This defense practically padded Taylor's MVP case by themselves, and it's even sadder to consider that many expected this to happen. Atlanta's run defense has ben notoriously terrible in 2025, and Taylor become the latest back to run wild against this defensive line.

Moreover, the 26-year-old amassed 244 rushing yards (and 42 receiving yards) on the game, as the Falcons had no answer for the superstar. The overseas loss also marked Taylor's fifth game this season with three total touchdowns as he has firmly supplanted Bijan Robinson as the OPOY favorite.

Entering Week 10, Taylor already led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, so it makes no sense as to why the defense would ever be caught sleeping against one of the most electrifying talents in the NFL.

It's the latest piece of evidence that suggests that Raheem Morris needs to go, as Atlanta's 3-6 record means that the playoff drought will more than likely extend into an eighth season. Fans are already growing restless, and it's getting incredibly difficult to blame them.

The Falcons have remained complacent at every turn this season, so it's hard to believe that any changes are imminent. With that being said, it's nice to see some accountability, as Morris has been deflecting blame at every turn.

Elliss and Terrell are two of the most important players for Ulbrich's defense, and as good as he's been this season, the Falcons lost a winnable game in large part due to this play.