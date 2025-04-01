3 moves that will restore faith in Falcons GM Terry Fontenot

Terry Fontenot's stock has fluctuated throughout his four years as the Atlanta Falcons' General Manager.

Moves like signing Jessie Bates III, Calais Campbell, Justin Simmons (initially), and others have excited fans. However, the Kirk Cousins signing and struggles in days two and three of the NFL Draft have soured the perception.

Let's look at three ways he can restore the fanbase's faith and extend his shortening leash as an NFL General Manager.

1. Terry Fontenot drafting a UGA defender in first round would restore faith

The Atlanta Falcons have never drafted a UGA Bulldog in the first round of the NFL Draft. Fans have been clamoring for that to change in recent years, but the franchise has gone in a different direction each time.

Fans have become even more fed up with the Georgia Eagles (or the Philadelphia Bulldogs) winning the Super Bowl. Fortunately, three prospects could change the trend this month: Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Malaki Starks. Each is worthy of the No. 15 pick and fills a defensive need.

2. Terry Fontenot trading down in the Draft would restore faith

The lack of picks and struggles to nail picks are a recipe for disaster for the Falcons. Trading for Matt Judon last year has handcuffed this team in the draft, and they need to make up for it.

Preferrably, Fontenot needs to pull off a trade in the first round to recoup that third-round pick and more. Finding a trade partner this year won't be easy, but it is his job to negotiate these things. He could then double up by drafting a UGA defender.

3. Terry Fontenot manipulating a Kirk Cousins trade will restore faith

In a vacuum, Kirk Cousins has minimal trade value. He was awful late last season and was benched for a rookie quarterback. He isn't getting any younger, and any interested team would take on about $30 million.

With that being said, Terry Fontenot and the Falcons are playing the long game. They are leveraging the lack of quarterback options in free agency and the draft. A post-draft quarterback-needy team will offer more than he is worth, helping to minimize the criticism of the abysmal signing.