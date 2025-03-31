Falcons have new suitor in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes

Aaron Rodgers is taking forever to make a decision that takes most free agents a few hours. He has yet to decide where he wants to play this season or if he wants to play. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers might sit out the 2025 season as he looks for the best possible landing spot.

This is the best possible news for the Atlanta Falcons as they hope for a bidding war to break out with Kirk Cousins.

Aaron Rodgers may force a bidding war for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

As things stand now, it seems that Aaron Rodgers' decision is down to joining the Pittsburgh Steelers or not playing. His decision will have ripple effects for many teams, including the Atlanta Falcons.

If Rodgers doesn't join the Steelers, they will need to look elsewhere for a starting quarterback. According to Mary Kay Cabot, they will consider trading for Kirk Cousins.

The more teams in on Cousins, the better. A bidding war could open after the Draft as teams panic to land a starter -- the Steelers especially.

Pittsburgh is in a unique situation because if they miss out on Rodgers, then they are in a bad spot. All starters have already signed, and they don't have a high draft pick. Perhaps they could draft someone like Jaxson Dart or Tyler Shough, but expecting a second-round talent to lead a team with playoff expectations is not ideal.

Kirk Cousins would be a logical target for them after the Draft. He is a proven passer and can manage Arthur Smith's offense better than any rookie.

Hopefully, Rodgers decides to sit out so the Falcons can get teams like the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers into a bidding war. With that being said, Cousins could make things complicated with his no-trade clause.