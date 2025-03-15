3 pass rushers Falcons must sign to pair with newly added Leonard Floyd

Free agency has been slow for the Atlanta Falcons. They have prioritized bringing back their own by re-signing a few offensive linemen, KhaDarel Hodge, Ta'Quon Graham, and Mike Hughes.

Their big outside signing was Leonard Floyd, the former Georgia Bulldog. He has been a steady pass rusher throughout his career, exactly what the Falcons needed. It was a good signing but it shouldn't be the only one.

Here are three players Terry Fontenot should look at to continue retooling their lacking pass rush.

3 free agent pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons still need to sign

Emmanuel Ogbah

Much like Leonard Floyd, Emmanuel Ogbah has been a steady pass rusher. While he has yet to register a double-digit sack season, he has 47.5 sacks in nine seasons.

While he wouldn't be the most exciting signing, he would bring a veteran presence. He has also played all along the defensive line which is something Jeff Ulbrich is looking for.

Von Miller

Von Miller is an interesting free agent target. He is one of the best pass rushers in NFL history and will be a no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he has struggled with health having not played more than 13 games since 2021.

However, he has still been a productive player with 23.5 sacks over the past four incomplete seasons -- including a zero-sack 2023 season. There is still value for any team willing to take the risk.

Azeez Ojulari

Another former Georgia Bulldog, Azeez Ojulari was the main target for the Falcons during last season's trade deadline. But, for some reason, the Giants asked for way too much and will now likely lose him for nothing.

This should be the No. 1 target for Terry Fontenot. He is still young and was extremely productive when given the chance last year. While it would be a risky signing, the potential is too much to pass on.