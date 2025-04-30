3 players who benefit (and 3 who don't) from strong Falcons 2025 Draft

Five players were drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, a number that ties a franchise low for one draft.

By all accounts, they hit a home run with each pick as they perfectly balanced their needs with value. Fans loved it, along with media people who actually cover the team for a living (definitely not calling out a certain ESPN analyst).

Either way, there were individual winners and losers throughout the roster. Let's take a look.

1. Kaleb McGary benefited from the 2025 Draft, while DeAngelo Malone didn't

The Falcons took a developmental offensive tackle in the seventh round, but is he actually someone Kaleb McGary should be worried about entering the final year of his deal? No, probably not.

McGary's future with the team is uncertain, but I would anticipate the team will extend an offer. Expect the ball to be in his court.

Seeing James Pearce Jr. getting drafted at the end of the first round was writing on the wall for DeAngelo Malone. There isn't a spot on the roster with Pearce, Jalon Walker, Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, and Bralen Trice.

2. Leonard Floyd benefitted from the 2025 Draft, while Dee Alford didn't

Leonard Floyd's spot on the roster is secure; what was in question was the amount of pressure on his shoulders.

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., as well as Bralen Trice's return, will give the aging Floyd a reprieve. While we would still love double-digit sacks, the defense's success no longer requires his production.

On the other hand, Dee Alford will have to fight for a spot on the roster. He was already in a battle with Clark Phillips III as the starting nickel, and will now have to fight from being the odd man out after the selection of Billy Bowman Jr.

3. Jessie Bates III benefitted from the 2025 Draft, while Jordan Fuller didn't

Jessie Bates has seen a consistent rotation next to him since arriving in Atlanta; first it was Richie Grant, then DeMarcco Hellams, and then Justin Simmons. He needs consistency next to him.

Fortunately, the Falcons got a third-round steal in Notre Dame's Xavier Watts. Watts' instincts and ball-hawking mentality could make him the day-one starter as a rookie.

If he isn't, then it would be Jordan Fuller—one of the three losers. Before the Draft, he had a starting spot secured, but it didn't last long. He signed a one-year deal, meaning the team has no commitment to him and will be more than happy to use him as a backup.