5 free agents who could return to the Atlanta Falcons in 2025

The return of Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich brings an interesting dynamic to the Atlanta Falcons' free agency plans. Obviously, coaches love to bring in familiar faces and with the two coaches being familiar faces to the franchise, it might translate into a few more reunions.

The Falcons have to prioritize adding depth to a couple of offensive positions and the entire defense. That brings several strong matches as there aren't many big-name former Falcons heading to the open market.

Let's look at five names we could see back in red and black in 2025.

1. Pro Bowl TE Austin Hooper is a strong candidate to return to Falcons

Austin Hooper had a fabulous career with the Atlanta Falcons which landed him the then-largest contract in tight end history. From there, his career headed downward, but he has managed to stick around as a solid depth piece.

For the Falcons, tight end is a position they must address, even if Kyle Pitts doesn't go anywhere. They don't have much depth behind Pitts and Charlie Woerner. Bringing in Hoopers gives them a familiar face who can fix many depth problems.

2. DE John Cominsky could have a strong second act with Falcons

John Cominsky was an interesting draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Charlotte alum switched from quarterback to defensive line and was drafted as a developmental prospect by Dan Quinn.

His development never came in Atlanta; instead, it came in Detroit where he made himself into a solid depth piece. Head coach Dan Campbell was a huge fan of his, which says a lot.

Cominsky wouldn't be a big signing but would give Raheem Morris' club some much-needed depth.

3. LB Duke Riley could improve Falcons special teams

The Atlanta Falcons didn't draft Duke Riley to be a core special teamer, but that is what he has become in the NFL. Since leaving Atlanta, the former LSU Tiger spent two seasons in Philadelphia before spending the last number of seasons as a key special teamer for the Dolphins.

He is now an impending free agent and the Dirty Birds would benefit from adding him to Marquice Williams' unit -- along with the added depth at linebacker.

4. CB Isaiah Oliver would help fix Falcons slot cornerback issues, again

Much like Riley, Isaiah Oliver's role in this league differs from the one he was expected to fill as a day-two pick. The boundary corner was moved inside by Dan Quinn and his staff saving his career.

Oliver was an underrated piece before he left Atlanta; he made countless plays in his final games. While his play hasn't been as good since his presence would immediately improve what the Falcons dealt with at the position this past season -- watch for him to follow Ulbrich back to the team he started with.

5. S Damontae Kazee would bring depth to the Falcons safety position

It is hard to miss Damontae Kazee on a football field. He knows how to fly around the gridiron and make plays, something we saw when he led the league in interceptions in 2018.

The Falcons need another starter at safety and more depth. Justin Simmons and Richie Grant are both heading for the door, so adding a familiar face like Kazee would benefit this team -- along with his attitude.