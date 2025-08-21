3 quick solutions to the Falcons' sudden offensive line disaster

The Atlanta Falcons have suddenly found themselves with an offensive line disaster. Both Kaleb McGary and Storm Norton went down with significant injuries, leaving the team with no options at right tackle.

We have see what the backups look like in the preseason, and it has been anything but good.

Moves must be made to help keep the blind side of Michael Penix Jr. clean; here are the three options.

1. Falcons can move LG Matt Bergeron to RT, fill Bergeron's spot with a veteran

It is much easier to replace an offensive guard than it is a tackle, which is why the coaching staff may elect to move left guard Matt Bergeron to the position he played in his final collegiate season.

Personally, I hate this idea; you are moving a rapidly ascending player to a position that could disrupt his momentum. It is also scary to move a two-year starter from not only the inside to the outside, but also from one side of the ball to the opposite side.

Nevertheless, you can't fault the coaches if they go this direction.

2. Falcons trade for a veteran tackle before final cuts

Tackles don't grow on trees in the NFL. No matter what the Falcons do, the right side is going to present a big problem.

While there aren't many attractive options out there, a few AFC teams might be willing to deal one of their current backups.

The Chiefs have Georgia-native Wanya Morris, the Texans have Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, and the Ravens have Joseph Noteboom, who worked with Zac Robinson in Los Angeles.

3. Falcons wait for final cuts, hope a starter is released

Perhaps the most risky route is waiting until the last second, hoping a team releases a starting-caliber tackle who you can get your hands on.

As was just mentioned, the Texans are a team to keep a close eye on because they added more linemen than they can keep this offseason. Hopefully, one of them lands with the Dirty Birds.

