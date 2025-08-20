Terry Fontenot has sudden nightmare on his hands after significant injuries

The Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have a relatively healthy and consistent offensive line the past few years.

However, every year brings new challenges and injuries. And that has been the case for the Falcons as starting right tackle Kaleb McGary went down with an injury, following the announcement that his backup, Storm Norton, is out for the first quarter of the season.

Falcons OT Storm Norton underwent ankle surgery Tuesday and is now expected to miss 6-8 weeks, per source.



Then today offensive tackle Kaleb McGary and was carted off with a leg injury that necessitated an MRI. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2025

There is no need to sugarcoat this; this is the worst news for the Falcons. Moves have to be made if McGary is out for any amount of time.

Offensive line depth has become a huge problem for the Falcons

If you reacted anything like me, you hated seeing Kaleb McGary go down with an injury, but you were confident Storm Norton could fill in and play well.

But then you read Norton is out and the situation becomes dire...

We have seen what the backups to the backups look like on the offensive line this preseason. It has been awful, especially at tackle.

Quite honestly, there is no one on this roster that should be starting on the right side in Week 1 and beyond.

Jack Nelson has looked overmatched, Elijah Wilkinson struggled after kicking to the outside, and Brandon Parker and Jordan Williams are nothing to write home about.

You also have to consider that the right side is now the blindside with Michael Penix Jr. being a lefty. Having a turnstile on that side could ruin a season.

The Falcons need Kaleb McGary to be okay in the worst way possible, but things don't sound good.

Terry Fontenot has to make a run at a quality tackle, whether that be via trade or waiting for roster cuts to sign someone.

The front office's complacency has come back to bite them before the season has even started.

More Falcons news: