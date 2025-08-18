Updated Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Many offensive changes happen

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost Friday's second preseason game to the Titans, but there was a lot of information revealed.
One of the biggest questions was who the third running back would be behind the two stars, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Well, a UDFA's explosiveness has given him the upper hand.
In addition, there were many other changes from last week's prediction.
Atlanta Falcons updated final 53-man roster after preseason Week 2
Quarterback (3):
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Kirk Cousins
- Easton Stick
Running back (3):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Nathan Carter
Wide receiver (7):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Casey Washington
- Jamal Agnew
- Chris Blair
Tight end (4):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- Feleipe Franks
- Teagan Quitoriano
Offensive tackle (3):
- Jake Matthews
- Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
Interior offensive line (5)
- Matthew Bergeron
- Chris Lindstrom
- Ryan Neuzil
- Elijah Wilkinson
- Jovaughn Gwyn
Defensive line (6):
- David Onyemata
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Zach Harrison
- Brandon Dorlus
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Morgan Fox
Edge rusher (5):
- Leonard Floyd
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Jalon Walker
- James Pearce Jr.
- Bralen Trice
Linebacker (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Divine Deablo
- JD Bertrand
Cornerback (6):
- A.J. Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Billy Bowman Jr.
- Clark Phillips III
- Mike Ford Jr.
- Natrone Brooks
Safety (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- Jordan Fuller
- Xavier Watts
- DeMarcco Hellams
Special teams:
- Younghoe Koo, Kicker
- Bradley Pinion, Punter
- Liam McCullough, Long snapper
Starting with the offense, Nathan Carter looked like a player to keep on Friday. The undrafted free agent looked explosive through the hole, and could push for a limited role in the offense.
The wide receiver room remains largely the same from last year after Chris Blair's strong showing. The seventh spot is hard to figure out because of all the names that have shown out.
Jack Nelson worked himself right off the final roster with two rough games. Instead of keeping him, they hold onto the veteran, Elijah Wilkinson, who can play inside and out.
The defense seems pretty well set, minus depth on the defensive line and cornerback.
Three players who are difficult to leave off are Kentavius Street, DeAngelo Malone, and Cobee Bryant.
Particularly with Malone, he has flashed off the edge, has versatility to play off-ball backer, and is a strong special teamer. Nevertheless, it is hard to keep six edge rushers, especially when Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus will shift outside occasionally.