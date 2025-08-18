Updated Falcons final 53-man roster prediction: Many offensive changes happen

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost Friday's second preseason game to the Titans, but there was a lot of information revealed.

One of the biggest questions was who the third running back would be behind the two stars, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Well, a UDFA's explosiveness has given him the upper hand.

In addition, there were many other changes from last week's prediction.

Atlanta Falcons updated final 53-man roster after preseason Week 2

Quarterback (3):

Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins

Easton Stick

Running back (3):

Bijan Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Nathan Carter

Wide receiver (7):

Drake London

Darnell Mooney

Ray-Ray McCloud III

KhaDarel Hodge

Casey Washington

Jamal Agnew

Chris Blair

Tight end (4):

Kyle Pitts

Charlie Woerner

Feleipe Franks

Teagan Quitoriano

Offensive tackle (3):

Jake Matthews

Kaleb McGary

Storm Norton

Interior offensive line (5)

Matthew Bergeron

Chris Lindstrom

Ryan Neuzil

Elijah Wilkinson

Jovaughn Gwyn

Defensive line (6):

David Onyemata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Zach Harrison

Brandon Dorlus

Ta'Quon Graham

Morgan Fox

Edge rusher (5):

Leonard Floyd

Arnold Ebiketie

Jalon Walker

James Pearce Jr.

Bralen Trice

Linebacker (4):

Kaden Elliss

Troy Andersen

Divine Deablo

JD Bertrand

Cornerback (6):

A.J. Terrell

Mike Hughes

Billy Bowman Jr.

Clark Phillips III

Mike Ford Jr.

Natrone Brooks

Safety (4):

Jessie Bates III

Jordan Fuller

Xavier Watts

DeMarcco Hellams

Special teams:

Younghoe Koo, Kicker

Bradley Pinion, Punter

Liam McCullough, Long snapper

Starting with the offense, Nathan Carter looked like a player to keep on Friday. The undrafted free agent looked explosive through the hole, and could push for a limited role in the offense.

The wide receiver room remains largely the same from last year after Chris Blair's strong showing. The seventh spot is hard to figure out because of all the names that have shown out.

Jack Nelson worked himself right off the final roster with two rough games. Instead of keeping him, they hold onto the veteran, Elijah Wilkinson, who can play inside and out.

The defense seems pretty well set, minus depth on the defensive line and cornerback.

Three players who are difficult to leave off are Kentavius Street, DeAngelo Malone, and Cobee Bryant.

Particularly with Malone, he has flashed off the edge, has versatility to play off-ball backer, and is a strong special teamer. Nevertheless, it is hard to keep six edge rushers, especially when Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus will shift outside occasionally.

