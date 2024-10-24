3 realistic trade targets for the Falcons before November's deadline
The NFL's November 5th trade deadline is fast approaching, so the Atlanta Falcons must make a move or two quickly.
The entire fanbase has been clamoring for Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby but that won't happen. Those two players will demand more capital than Terry Fontenot is willing to give up.
Nevertheless, there are serviceable names out there that will interest the front office. Let's look at a few of them.
Realistic trade targets for the Atlanta Falcons
1. OLB Baron Browning, Broncos
Baron Browning has dealt with a lot of injuries recently but he is getting healthy at the right time for the Broncos. Browning is capable of being a double-digit sack artist for the Atlanta Falcons. He has played in a limited role throughout his career and could finally shine as Raheem Morris' starter.
On Denver's side of things, they have enough pass rushers to go around. Jonathan Cooper and Nik Bonitto have been fantastic and they love their rookie—and brother of Kaden Elliss—Jonah Elliss. They can part with the depth player in exchange for draft capital.
2. DL/OLB Michael Hoecht, Rams
Michael Hoecht would undoubtedly love to come to Atlanta. The move would reunite him with Raheem Morris who gave him a shot in the NFL and gave him consistent playing time.
The Rams' addition of Jared Verse has pushed Hoecht into a limited role. He deserves to be out on the field and the Falcons can give him the opportunities. He is a big and versatile player who will disrupt the pocket for opposing quarterbacks.
This is a reunion that could very well happen in the coming week.
3. OLB Azeez Ojulari, Giants
We will continue pounding the table for Azeez Ojulari; the former Georgia Bulldog has been an impact player for the New York Giants when given the playing time.
Ojulari is buried on the depth chart when the Giants are fully healthy. He should be out on the field making an impact for someone and that someone should be the Atlanta Falcons. This is a low-risk move that could turn into gold. Bring him back to Georgia!