3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons don't regret signing Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins signed a massive deal in free agency that included a lot of guaranteed money. The team was looking to secure the quarterback position and thought they had after the biggest offseason signing.

However, little did anyone know, the fix would come in the draft with Michael Penix Jr.

Just 13 games into his tenure with the Falcons, Cousins was benched for the rookie. It has brought a lot of criticism to the franchise for what is being categorized as an awful signing. That is true for the most part, but there are still a few reasons to be thankful for the signing of the veteran quarterback.

1. Kirk Cousins got the team to where they are, including a 5-1 division record

The Atlanta Falcons wouldn't be where they are right now without a few stellar games by Kirk Cousins when it mattered most. He showed up in most of the divisional games, especially against the most heated foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cousins threw for over 500 yards in his first game against Tampa Bay and followed it up with another outstanding performance. You cannot overlook what he did in those two crucial divisional wins.