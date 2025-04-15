3 signings the Atlanta Falcons must make before the 2025 NFL Draft

All the focus has been on the 2025 NFL Draft, but plenty of free agents are still available.

That is good news for the Atlanta Falcons, who only have five picks. They need to make a signing or two to prevent forcing things when on the clock. Let's look at three names they should bring in before the Draft.

1. Atlanta Falcons should bring C David Andrews back home

We know the story by now: the Falcons let starting center Drew Dalman walk and re-signed Ryan Neuzil. It was the right choice, but they can still improve the position.

Michael Penix Jr. would benefit from having a veteran center like David Andrews. The former Patriot would take pressure off the QB and stabilize everything around him. He might even take a discount to return home.

2. Atlanta Falcons should re-sign OLB Matt Judon

Matt Judon has been lurking around Atlanta despite not being under contract; his return seems inevitable.

While it won't be the most popular signing, it would be a smart one. He finished the season stronger than he started, with four sacks in the final seven games. It may have taken him longer than expected to return to 100% coming off a torn pec. With a third-round pick invested in him, you might as well run it back.

3. Atlanta Falcons should sign CB Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas has been a solid player throughout his long career. He has a history with a few Falcons coaches and would be a strong addition to an uneven group of cornerbacks.

Douglas would fight for the No. 2 cornerback spot with Mike Hughes, with the loser being a quality backup. This signing would open the Dirty Birds' options throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.