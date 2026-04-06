Matt Ryan confirmed what everyone was thinking about the Falcons' QB room

When Matt Ryan talks quarterbacks in Atlanta, people listen. Because for 14 years, Matt Ryan was the epicenter of the Atlanta Falcons' QB room. While talking to Kay Adams, he looked at the current situation and said what very few executives are willing to say publicly about their team’s depth chart.

“We’ve got two quarterbacks … that can play at a high level in this league. So it’ll be interesting to see those guys compete.”

He was saying out loud what the entire building and fanbase has been thinking since Tua Tagovailoa signed and Michael Penix Jr. began his ACL rehab: This is not a placeholder situation. This is a real quarterback battle between two players the Falcons evidently feel comfortable starting Week 1.

The Falcons want their entire roster to embrace a competitive mindset

“Those three or four guys in your quarterback room have to be the most competitive people in your building.”

The Falcons didn’t sign Tagovailoa because they’re unsure about Penix but rather because they refuse to hand Penix the job coming off a torn ACL. There’s a difference. And for the league minimum, what's the harm in testing the waters on a former Pro Bowler?

Ryan has lived this before. As a rookie in 2008, he walked into a room with veterans and a former No. 3 overall pick and won the job. He knows firsthand what true quarterback competition does to a player and to a locker room. It pushes them. And that's the tone he wants as president of football.

His Penix update was also huge

Ryan also gave the most telling Penix injury update Falcons fans have heard all offseason.

“He’s hit every checkpoint.”

“He’s done everything the right way.”

“His attention to detail during rehab has been excellent.”

But the most important part was this: Penix has been in Ryan’s office asking how to structure his offseason, how to attack a rehab year, how to handle a new coaching staff, and how to get up to speed fast. That’s veteran-level thinking from a third-year QB approaching a career crossroads.

For the first time since Ryan left, Atlanta isn’t searching in the wrong places for answers at QB. They have two legitimate ones. Now he’s wondering which one will prove they deserve to start. And that’s exactly the environment he wants: Highly competitive. No entitlement. Best man wins.

Fans have been asking the same question since free agency: “If Penix is the guy, why sign Tua?” … “If Tua can start, what does that mean for Penix?” Ryan’s answer is simple: Because both can start. And the Falcons are going to let that play out on the field, not on a depth chart in April.