3 teams that will determine the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick

The NFL Draft is full of ripple effects; one team's decision can be felt by all the teams after. The unpredictable nature is what makes it interesting.

Each pick that passes exponentially changes the rest of the Draft. By the time the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock at No. 15, the pool of available players could look like anything.

Beyond that, there are those specific teams that Terry Fontenot will eye as he looks to land a specific player. Here are the three teams that stick out.

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 5) will influence the Atlanta Falcons' top selection

We have a pretty good idea who three of the top four draft picks will be -- Cam Ward, Abdul Carter, and Travis Hunter. The only question is where Shedeur Sanders will go, which has minimal impact on the Falcons.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are an interesting team because they could go in any number of directions. The consensus has them taking Mason Graham, but they may also look at taking an offensive lineman, a skill player, or an edge rusher. The best-case scenario for the Falcons: the Jags take a skill player further pushing Mason Graham and the top offensive linemen down the order.

2. The Carolina Panthers (No. 8) will influence the Atlanta Falcons' top selection

The Carolina Panthers are the turning point in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least for the Falcons. Head Coach Dave Canales already let their defense-first plan slip, which isn't good news for Terry Fontenot.

The Panthers are a prime spot for Georgia LB Jalon Walker -- a prospect the Falcons have interest in. Hopefully, the division rival passes on him, and he falls to his hometown team at No. 15.

3. The Chicago Bears (No. 10) will influence the Atlanta Falcons' top selection

Sitting with the tenth pick, the Chicago Bears could go any direction. For the Falcons' sake, hopefully Ben Johnson's offensive roots take over, and he selects another offensive building block for Caleb Williams.

Whether it is Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren, it doesn't matter, the Falcons hope they stay away from those edge rushers. If they do, that is one less prospect off the board at pick 15.