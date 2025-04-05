5 prospects the Falcons are pleading to fall to No. 15 in 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is the best reality show. It brings drama, anticipation, and an unscripted plot. Organizations are tasked with simulating every possible outcome so they make a quick decision when on the clock.

This becomes exponentially more difficult with every passing pick. In the case of the Atlanta Falcons, they sit almost directly in the middle of the first round, meaning they have to prepare for countless possibilities.

In all of the projections, there are a handful of best-case scenarios. Here are the five players who would leave them ecstatic at No. 15.

Falcons hope one of these five players drops to them in 2025 NFL Draft

1. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

This is highly improbable. Mason Graham is a coach's dream with his overwhelming ability from the inside of the line. He is commonly mocked to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5, but there is a slight chance he falls due to his un-football-like build.

If there is a run on wide receivers, offensive linemen, and running back Ashton Jeanty, then perhaps we see one of the Draft's best prospects falling to Atlanta.

2. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Jalon Walker would be the first pick in awhile that leaves the majority of Atlanta Falcons fans happy. The Georgia prospect has elite athleticism and versatility, along with untapped potential.

For Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich, there is no better fit in this year's event. They want edge rushers who can do more than the typical edge rusher. Walker's off-the-ball experience makes him the perfect target for this defense.

3. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Mykel Williams' injury history may be the best thing that happened to him. The Georgia-native could fall to his hometown team at pick 15, and you know that if he develops into a franchise pass rusher, the entire fanbase will never take him for granted. The trait-loaded pass rusher would give this defense a much-needed boost.

4. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

There is no shortage of athletic edge rushers with untapped potential in this year's class. Originally recruited as an edge rusher, Jihaad Campbell found himself off-the-ball because of the talent surrounding him at Alabama

Much like Jalon Walker, Campbell's upside as a pass rusher and experience in coverage would make him a prime target for Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons.

5. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Despite re-signing Mike Hughes, the Falcons should still be looking for a long-term solution opposite A.J. Terrell -- Will Johnson could be exactly that.

Due to an injury history. Johnson may very well fall to pick 15. Assuming you are comfortable with his health, drafting him lands you an elite prototype who has the potential to become one of the best in the business.