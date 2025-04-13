3 teams the Falcons could shockingly trade up with in 2025 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons aren't flush with picks with just five. However, that doesn't mean they can't trade up in the first round. Much like the salary cap, there is always a way to pull something off.

It all comes down to a prospect they love falling to a tradeable spot. Let's look at three teams they could trade with to land one of the few elite first-round talents.

1. Falcons could trade up with the New York Jets (No. 7)

This is the furthest the Falcons could conceivably trade up to. Landing pick No. 7 would drain this team, but the trade should be made if Terry Fontenot thinks one elite talent will dramatically help the defense.

Trading up with the Jets is all about jumping two NFC South rivals—the Panthers and Saints. Both need a pass rusher, much like the Falcons. Jalon Walker, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams, and Mike Green are names to watch.

2. Falcons could trade up with the Chicago Bears (No. 10)

If the Atlanta Falcons feel desperate to land a cornerback, trading up with the Chicago Bears makes sense. It comes down to leap-frogging the 49ers at No. 11. They have many needs, but cornerback seems like a logical target for Robert Saleh's defense. Jahdae Barron is the player Terry Fontenot would target in this scenario.

3. Falcons could trade up with the San Francisco 49ers (No. 11)

In contrast, the 49ers could be the team the Falcons call in a potential trade-up. This is about jumping the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.

With so many questions surrounding Micah Parsons, the Cowboys will have interest in the top available pass rushers. Similarly, the Dophins may look to add even more talent to their Front-7. The Falcons must prevent these two teams from stealing their top target.