Falcons can plunder their rivals after disastrous quarterback injury

There are two fanbases in the NFC South that haven't been happy about their quarterback situation these past few years: the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

But there is a key difference between the two situations: the Falcons took a couple of swings at the position last year, while the Saints continue to kick the can.

To make matters worse for the last-place team, their quarterback, Derek Carr, may require surgery and could be out for the season. This leaves the team vulnerable to a rash decision -- like trading for Kirk Cousins.

Falcons should attempt to rob rival Saints after brutal injury news

The New Orleans Saints have lacked self-awareness for years now. For some strange reason, General Manager Mickey Loomis always thinks his team is one big signing away from making a postseason run. This has culminated in a disastrous salary cap full of aging players.

That is why the Atlanta Falcons can take advantage; call them up, offer Kirk Cousins, and get more than he is worth.

The Saints may look to add a quarterback in the first two rounds. But if their history is any indication, they believe a veteran would fit best.

New Orleans would have to find a way to take on his salary. They have cleared up enough money to make reckless signings in the past, so I wouldn't put it past them.

Would the Falcons want to risk sending him to a division rival? That's something we don't have the answer to, but there is reason to think twice. Cousins has gotten a bad rap, for good reason, but he dealt with several injuries during his awful stretch. When healthy, he can still produce.

Nevertheless, a haul of picks is a haul of picks. For the right price, Terry Fontenot would have no problem shipping Kirk Cousins to the bitter rival.