3 under-the-radar draft prospects who would change Falcons' bleak future overnight

I know it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but when you’re 3-7 with five straight losses and both Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London both out for significant periods of time, it’s hard not to drift toward draft season. Call it a coping mechanism if you want. It sure beats reliving a brutal loss to the Panthers.

But here’s the twist: the Falcons don’t even own their 2026 first-round pick. That belongs to the Rams after the move up for James Pearce Jr.

And while Pearce has shown real flashes, that deal now looms large with Atlanta staring down the possibility of handing Los Angeles a top-five selection (right now, the pick sits at 8 but it could easily climb higher) with Kirk Cousins the new starter.

Fortunately, that range still offers real help with players who fill Atlanta’s needs and could step in immediately. Here are three prospects who could reshape the roster the moment they arrive without requiring first-round draft capital.

Three draft prospects who would change Falcons' bleak future overnight

1. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Cornerback has skyrocketed up the Falcons’ laundry list of draft needs, and Muhammad is arguably the cleanest man-coverage fit outside round 1.

Defensive backs scout Daniel Harms calls him “ultra-competitive” with elite short-area footwork, smooth hips, and the kind of sticky mirror ability Atlanta’s secondary definitely lacks.

Offenses have relentlessly targeted whoever lines up opposite A.J. Terrell. Muhammad would be a long-term solution. He’s the type of plug and play corner who can instantly stabilize a leaky pass defense.

2. Domonique “Big Citrus” Orange, DT, Iowa State

Atlanta’s run defense has been bad… like really bad.

The Falcons currently have 34.0 sacks on the season (good for second best in the NFL), however, they have also given up 1,385 rushing yards (27th in the NFL). When both of that is happening in the same stretch, it’s clear the interior is losing too many battles.

Enter Big Citrus, a 325-pound DT out of Iowa State. Orange is exactly the tone-setter the Falcons lack inside.

While Ruke Orhorhoro and David Onyemata offer value as interior rushers, Orange brings the one trait Atlanta needs most: control at the point of attack as a run-stuffer.

3. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

If one stat captures Atlanta’s offensive problems, it’s that Drake London accounts for 63% of the Falcons’ receiving yards among wide receivers.

That isn’t sustainable whatsoever, and it’s negatively affecting Michael Penix Jr.’s development.

Now Bernard isn’t a burner, but he’s smooth, strong, and wins everywhere on the field. His route-running would finally give Atlanta a reliable second option who can move the chains and force defenses to stop doubling London—and he played with Penix at Washington back in 2023 .

Whether it’s a long-term CB2, a true run-game anchor, or a reliable WR2, the Falcons are positioned to add real difference-makers.