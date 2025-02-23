3 unexpected positions the Falcons could target in first round of 2025 draft

3. Falcons may draft a safety in the first round

The search for a complement to All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III has been fruitless. Richie Grant struggled to cover and tackle, DeMarcco Hellams' second season ended before it started, and Justin Simmons looked slow and was also an unreliable tackler.

Finding someone who can move around the field and keep Bates in a ball-hawking position should be a priority. While they may be confident in Hellams, you must keep all avenues open.

The draft has some intriguing options in the first round. Georgia's Malachi Starks could be too talented to pass up at pick 15 if available. Xavier Watts is another option, even if he isn't quite the prototype the Falcons need.

All in all, don't pigeonhole the Atlanta Falcons into only drafting an edge rusher or cornerback. Terry Fontenot has held to his 'best player available' approach.