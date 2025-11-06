3 ways Falcons can right the ship and bounce back in Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons have struggled mightily across the last three weeks. For the fourth straight season, they have a three-or-more game losing streak, and fans are wondering what's next. On tap is a crucial battle in Berlin with Daniel Jones and the 7-2 Colts, so things won't come easy.

They already made a kicker change after Parker Romo proved his unreliability in Week 9, but they looked vastly improved on both sides of the football. However, it wasn't enough, and their playoff hopes are hanging in the balance at the midway point.

Keeping Jonathan Taylor in check is a must, but here are three ways the Falcons can bounce back from the Week 9 loss in Week 10.

Re-establish the run game

The Dirty Birds have averaged 59 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks, a key reason for the offensive drop-off. Over the same timeframe, Bijan Robinson has rushed 35 times, roughly 12 times per game.

In the previous five games, Robinson rushed nearly 17 times per game, and at a much more efficient clip. It appears offensive coordinator Zac Robinson completely abandoned the run and never looked back. With an all-world talent at running back and a fantastic RB2, it's peculiar as to why.

Backup running back Tyler Allgeier saw significantly more carries (10.6 per game) through the first five games than the last three. For the Falcons to figure out the offense, committing to the run game must be a top priority, especially with how predictable they've become.

Fare better on third down

The Falcons have completed 25% of third downs over the last three weeks, which is 30th in the NFL. They went 1-for-10 on third down in New England, so no wonder they found a way to lose.

Through the first five weeks, Atlanta was 9th in the NFL on third down conversion rate, moving the sticks at a 41.8% clip. Whether it's predictability, lack of running effectiveness, or offensive line injuries, Robinson must figure this out before Week 10.

If Atlanta wants to right the ship this season and compete for the playoffs, drastically improving on third down is essential, especially in keeping this high-powered Colts offense off the field.

Distribute the ball better

The final way for the Falcons to get ready for Week 10 is by distributing the ball more. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Robinson all have over 40 catches this season, but none come close after that. Darnell Mooney had an electric 2024 in Atlanta, but has been highly ineffective this year.

Through six games, he's caught twelve passes for 173 yards, both fourth on the team. The Falcons have no depth at receiver, and it's apparent every game, but only throwing to three guys is quite predictable. After Mooney, no one has more than six catches on the year.

For the offense to get clicking once again, spamming London isn't the key. He's a fantastic receiver, but rarely running, and only throwing to three specific guys creates a one-dimensional offense.

Fans have pointed out the predictability of the offense, but even a casual fan realizes this strategy is ineffective. Good thing a clash with a vulnerable Colts secondary is on deck—even if they just traded for Sauce Gardner.