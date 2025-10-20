Bijan Robinson's OPOY campaign might've just been dashed by biggest challenger yet

Everybody knows that Bijan Robinson is the best running back in the NFL, so it should come as no surprise that he's currently the frontrunner to be named the league's Offensive Player of the Year. However, the 23-year-old superstar was stifled in the Atlanta Falcons' 20-10 Week 7 loss, so his grip on the award might be slipping between his fingertips.

The primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers saw Bijan get held to just 40 rushing yards on 14 rushing attempts while his 2.9 yards per carry marked his second-lowest total of the season. Moreover, Christian McCaffrey shined, notching 129 rushing yards and two rushing while surpassing 200 yards from scrimmage—but CMC isn't Robinson's main competition for the award.

The pair have been among the most productive backs in football this season, but Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor might be running away with the award. The Colts have been one of the NFL's surprise teams in 2025, and the former Wisconsin star is the main reason behind t.

Jonathan Taylor, not Christian McCaffrey, is Bijan Robinson's biggest threat for Offensive Player of the Year

In a Colts offense loaded with talent such as Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., and Josh Downs, it's JT who has served as the offensive engine who has made Daniel Jones' life easier amid his dazzling breakout season.

In the Colts' 38-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, Taylor logged his third three-touchdown game of the year, helping Indianapolis improve to 6-1 while helping to further cement their playoff hopes.

While the two-time Pro Bowler is less impactful than Robinson as a pass-catcher, Taylor is without a doubt the best pure runner in football. The 26-year-old leads the NFL in both rushing yards (697) and rushing touchdowns (10O, and has over 100 more rushing yards than Javonte Williams—who is second in rushing yards.

Taylor has a real case to win Offensive Player of the Year, as does McCaffrey, who is the only person who has less scrimmage yards than Robinson. However, the ballot is incredibly stacked this season, as wideouts like Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba boast strong arguments as well.

However, one "rough" outing does not define Robinson's season, and even calling it rough would be a stretch. While he narrowly failed to surpass 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this season, he still reached the end zone for Atlanta's lone touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr.

The former Texas star has been shattering records through the first six games, and is on pace for 2,742 scrimmage yards—and is expected to surpass both 1,000 rushing and receiving yards—but his fellow RB has shined just as much, if not more.