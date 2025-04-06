3 ways the Falcons can help Michael Penix Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft

We know how important the quarterback position is in the National Football League. Teams without an elite QB don't win consistently, and it is the main reason for the Atlanta Falcons' struggles these past three seasons.

However, their controversial first-round pick last year gives them hope moving forward. The entire franchise expects Michael Penix Jr. to turn this team into a perennial contender.

This offseason is about helping the new quarterback in any way possible. Here are three ways they can do that in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. Atlanta Falcons can help Michael Penix Jr. by fixing their defense

While we just talked about how important a quarterback is, this is still a team sport. Quarterbacks can only do so much, just ask Matt Ryan.

The easiest way to help Michael Penix Jr.'s development is to limit the pressure he feels. Having a defense that can get stops will help him play free and easy and will help him bounce back from inevitable mistakes.

Altogether, the Falcons cannot fail Michael Penix Jr. as they did Matt Ryan. Terry Fontenot needs to provide Raheem Morris with the young pieces he needs to lead a successful defense.

2. Atlanta Falcons can help Michael Penix Jr. by adding more speed

What separates Michael Penix Jr. from the average quarterback? His rocket arm. The lefty throws one of the most stunning deep balls we have ever seen; what better way to utilize that than speed?

Currently, the offense doesn't have that terrifying straight-line runner. Darnell Mooney can certainly eat down the field but he makes his money as a route-runner. It would've been nice to see Rondale Moore get another crack at it, but there will be an opportunity for the front office to draft a deep threat in the mid-to-late rounds.

3. Atlanta Falcons can help Michael Penix Jr. by preparing for the future

For as unproductive as last year's Draft class was, I do appreciate the drafting-for-the-future approach. Terry Fontenot would be smart to follow that same plan in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are three positions that stick out: Tight end, right tackle, and center.

Kyle Pitts is likely in his final season, Kaleb McGary has one year left on his contract, and Ryan Neuzil has yet to prove himself. It would be astute for Terry Fontenot to bring in replacements for a couple of those names during day three.