The Atlanta Falcons enter Week 11 amid a four-game losing streak, as their heartbreaking Week 10 loss in Berlin only added salt to the wound. Michael Penix Jr. completed just 42% of his passes whileJonathan Taylor ran wild in the Dirty Birds' 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, following back-to-back games against opponents with a winning record, Atlanta's schedule will get far easier in the coming weeks. Three straight winnable matchups for the Falcons starts in Week 11, as they will host the Carolina Panthers for the second time this season on Sunday.

Raheem Morris and Michael Penix Jr. enter this one in hopes of getting revenge after a 30-0 blowout loss in Charlotte back in Week 3, but a lot has changed since. Penix has remained just as inconsistent, but both defenses have been impressive as of late—which will make for a must-win divisional clash.

Falcons' final Week 11 injury report makes Panthers revenge game an uphill battle

However, once again, the Falcons will enter this one while suffering another significant bout with the injury bug. The injury reports this week have been long and incredibly concerning, which is the last thing this team can have with their season basically on the line this weekend.

Unfortunately though, Friday's injury report was no different, so let's take a look at how things turned out.

Did not participate

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

DL David Onyemata (rest)

DL Zach Harrison (knee)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

Limited participation

WR Drake London (illness/back)

EDGE Jalon Walker (groin)

WR Jamal Agnew (foot)

CB Dee Alford (concussion)

CB Mike Hughes (neck)

ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)

DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

T Jake Matthews (rest)

TE Feliepe Franks (foot)

Full

DL LaCale London (shoulder)

Out for Week 11:

CB Dee Alford (concussion)

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)

EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

Once again, there is a bunch to unpack here, so let's break this down.

Raheem Morris said earlier this week that Chris Lindstrom would be limited to play but was in no danger of not playing, and that's turned out to be the case. The Pro Bowl lineman didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but a Friday limited session is putting him on track to suit up in Week 11.

Another important offensive piece is also in line to play, and that's Drake London. London logged a second consecutive limited practice on Friday, which gives him a real shot to suit up while battling both an illness and a back issue. And everyone knows how badly this offense needs him to play.

For the second consecutive week, both Matthew Bergeron and Leonard Floyd failed to practice and won't play on Sunday. Moreover, Sam Roberts won't play after suffering an injury in Week 10, while Dee Alford did not clear concussion protocol despite practicing throughout the week..

With Floyd sidelined, the attention turns to first-round rookies Jalon Walker—who was listed on Frdiday's report as a precaution but enters the weekend with no game designation—and James Pearce Jr. And both youngsters have impressed fans as of late.

Walker just returned from an injury that sidelined him since Week 6, so it's not surprising to see Morris be precautionary. With Alford (and potentially Hughes) sidelined, the Falcons might have to turn to former first-rounder CJ Henderson, who signed back to Atlanta's practice squad yesterday.

The big concern on here is Zach Harrison, who was upgraded to a limited session on Thursday before not suiting up again today. His status remains truly up in the air, which is concerning for an interior defensive line that'll be without Sam Roberts (and maybe Brandon Dorlus) amid Ruke Orhorhoro's rocky start to Year 2.

And to make matters even worse, Roberts was placed on IR, as the Dirty Birds signed longtime Falcon Kentavius Street back to the active roster replace him.

There's a lot to monitor here, and a lot of reasons for concern this weekend.