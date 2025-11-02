With Drake Maye's emergence as an elite quarterback, it would be a cop-out answer to immediately list him as an X-Factor as the Atlanta Falcons travel to Foxborough in Week 9. But then again, Maye isn't an X-Factor if he is making his ascent to superstardom impossible to ignore.

However, the third overall pick in 2024 has been nearly unstoppable force as of late, and he'll almost certainly give the Falcons trouble on Sunday. But we're not here to discuss the obvious, as it's clear snapping New England's five-game win streak won't be easy.

Here are three true X-Factors the Dirty Birds will have their hands full with this week against the Patriots.

3 X-Factors the Falcons' will have to keep an eye on against the Patriots in Week 9

TreVeyon Henderson, RB

The highly-touted rookie running back is finally getting his chance this weekend. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out due to a toe injury, leaving Henderson to draw the start. After his electric preseason, football fans everywhere have been patiently awaiting Henderson's opportunity.

The 38th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has dominated college football since his freshman year. In 2021, Henderson recorded 1,248 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and another 312 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He's been lighting up the boxscore since bursting onto the collegiate scene, and hasn't slowed down.

In his senior season at Ohio State, the 23-year-old rushed for 1,016 yards and ten touchdowns. His elite production came while sharing the backfield with Quinshon Judkins, who also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns respectively—but Judkins has made an instant impact in the pros.

Even with Stevenson out, the Falcons' weak run defense will be tested yet again.

Harold Landry, OLB

During his first season in New England, Harold Landry has played phenomenally. The 29-year-old linebacker leads the Patriots with 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits through eight games.

The veteran signed a three-year $43 million deal over the offseason, and New England is loving every second of it after the Boston College product followed Mike Vrabel to Foxborough.

Before joining New England, Landry spent seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans, recording 31.5 sacks over his last three full seasons. The young Atlanta offensive line has held up well this season, but must key in on Landry in Week 9 before he and Milton Williams take over.

Carlton Davis, CB

Carlton Davis, the 28-year-old out of Auburn, has been one of the best lockdown corners in the league this year. The eight-year veteran has allowed completions on just 53.3% of targets his direction this season, well above average. Davis has enjoyed a solid, yet underappreciated career.

After six years in Tampa Bay and a one-year stop in Detroit, Davis signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. This signing sealed a fantastic cornerback room the Falcons may struggle against this week, even with Michael Penix Jr. back in the lineup.

Although underrated, Davis is a strong secondary option and certainly an X-Factor against the Falcons' weak receiving core this week, as Christian Gonzalez will likely shadow Drake London.