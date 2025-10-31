The NFC South has continued to be dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No team has been able to take over the crown at the end of the year, and things are heading in that same direction.

However, the trade deadline could change things. Three teams in the division—Falcons, Panthers, and Buccaneers—could be buyers as they push for the playoffs over the second half of the season.

That leaves Atlanta Falcons fans in a state of worry, hoping these three trades don't end up happening to their biggest rivals before Tuesday's deadline.

3 NFC South trade deadline moves that would make Falcons fans completely furious

1. Falcons fans better hope the Buccaneers don't land Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals were able to come to a temporary agreement with Trey Hendrickson during their busy offseason, but they still seem uncommitted to him.

Their disappointing record could put them over the edge when it comes to trading their star. One of the teams that sticks out, even if they aren't a perfect scheme fit, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs' solid defense could use another pass rusher. Their leading sacker is YaYa Diaby with four, so adding Hendrickson to the unit would be a massive boost, and one that no Falcons fan wants to see—but the sweepstakes for the reigning sack leader won't make things easy.

2. Falcons fans hope the Panthers don't land Jaylen Waddle

The Panthers have been up and down this season, but you get the sense that they feel they can make a playoff push. Trading for a superstar could help put their struggling offense over the top.

The first position that sticks out is wide receiver. Their unit has been disappointing for years despite allocating significant resources to it. Trading for Jaylen Waddle to pair with first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan would create a scary duo, and one no one in the NFC South wants to see.

Bryce Young and Waddle overlapped at Alabama in 2020, so there is also familiarity between the quarterback and receiver, but Young redshirted during that COVID-shortened season.

3. Falcons fans hope the Saints don't land Anthony Richardson

The Saints will not be buyers, unless they see a quarterback worth taking a shot on for their future.

Anthony Richardson is likely finished in Indianapolis with Daniel Jones' rise to stardom. That makes him expendable to a team like the Saints.

This would be two-fold for Falcons fans. On one hand, you aren't scared of what Richardson has been in the NFL thus far. But on the other hand, you have to be somewhat worried about what he could become if Kellen Moore can develop him. We saw how Jalen Hurts fared in his scheme.

The last thing the Falcons want is a six-foot-four, 250-pound quarterback who runs a 4.4 forty running straight at them twice a year. With that said, the news that Tyler Shough is taking over as the starter makes this highly unlikely.