4 Falcons players earned much-deserved All-Pro nods for impressive 2025 season

It may have been a nightmare season in the results department for the Atlanta Falcons, but you wouldn't have been able to guess by the way their stars performed. Four Falcons players were named to the 2025 AP All-Pro Team, which is a big upgrade after having just one All-Pro nomination in 2024.

As expected, Bijan Robinson was a First-Team All Pro after a career year, but the accolades didn't end there. Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III, and Kyle Pitts were all named to the second team, which is an impressive achievement in itself as Lindstrom's All-Pro streak extended for a fourth consecutive year.

It's insane to think that this team finished with an 8-9 record this season, because by the looks of it, they absolutely should have been NFC South champions. They won four and a row and five of their last seven down the stretch, yet were unable to make the playoffs, so this All-Pro team just validated Arthur Blank's decision to fire Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot.

Bijan Robinson, Jessie Bates III, Kyle Pitts, and Chris Lindstrom represent the Falcons well with All-Pro nominations in 2025

BIjan led the NFL and broke the Falcons' single-season franchise record with 2,298 scrimmage yards this season while adding 11 total touchdowns. The offense went stagnant at times this year, but the 23-year-old cemented himself as arguably the league's best RB by putting the offense on his back.

The Texas product was this Atlanta offense at points, but he was given a lot of help by his guys up front. According to Pro Football Focus, Lindstrom's 88.4 PFF grade and 91.7 run blocking grade both ranked second at offensive guard, and the 28-year-old was named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl.

The most interesting name featured on the All-Pro list was Pitts, who fans have been waiting to see break out since his rookie season. Things have been on a downward trajectory in recent years, but in 2025, the former top-five pick silenced the doubters and likely revived his career with the Falcons.

The Florida product's 88 receptions and five touchdown receptions both marked career-highs, while his 928 receiving yards led the team and marked his highest yardage total since his rookie year. Only Trey McBride enjoyed a better season than Pitts at tight end, so he earned his first career All-Pro nod.

As for Bates, Kaden Elliss was the only Falcons' defender to record more tackles than him this year, while his three interceptions made for another productive season. He and Xavier Watts shined on the back-end for this Atlanta defense, but his Week 17 pick-six against the Rams contributed to this one.

All four of these players deserved this nomination, but it stings to see a team with this much talent isn't playing playoff football.