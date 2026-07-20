4 free agents the cash-loaded Falcons should sign before training camp

There are still holes across the Atlanta Falcons roster. They have certainly improved this offseason, but a couple of positions on both sides of the ball could doom them.

The good news is they have plenty of cash and unsigned players on the market.

The Falcons are still sitting on about $38M of cap space.



Which players do you want them to acquire before Week 1? pic.twitter.com/j80x5aVZFR — Rise Up Drake (@RiseUpReader) July 18, 2026

$38 million in remaining cap space is a lot of money at this point in the offseason. They should be spending it on some of the elite players who are on the market before training camp next week.

Falcons have plenty of options to spend their $38 million in cap space

1. Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs - WR

I don't see this wide receiver room as finished. We saw last season how fast things can go downhill with an injury (Drake London), a mismanaged player (Ray-Ray McCloud III), and a decline in production (Darnell Mooney).

Sure, that was terrible luck for this team, but it is up to the team to put safeguards in place to prevent what happened under Terry Fontenot.

With Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs looking for new teams, the Falcons should be negotiating with them right now. While their careers are past their climax, they bring veteran leadership, reliability, and production.

2. Jack Conklin - RT

The depth chart doesn't have room for Jack Conklin. But this is a time to overload the position because you have a big question mark on the right side after Kaleb McGary's retirement.

Jawaan Taylor has had a penalty problem, which is the last thing this run-heavy offense needs. Starting Wanya Morris or Michael Jerrell would be 2026's equivalent of starting Elijah Wilkinson.

Jack Conklin is the perfect addition for this point in the offseason with his experience playing with Kevin Stefanski. He wasn't great last year, but the Falcons just need someone who is average and won't put them behind the sticks with penalties.

3. Denico Autry - DE

The James Pearce Jr. situation has complicated everything. We don't know when he will be on the field, creating a significant gap on the outside of the defensive line.

Denico Autry has been a consistent rotational piece. The 12-year veteran has 65.5 sacks and 86 tackles for loss in his career. While he won't be a starter for Jeff Ulbrich, he can certainly give him another chess piece to play with.

4. Bobby Okereke - LB

This linebacker room has not convinced me yet. They are relying on Divine Deablo to duplicate his breakout season, Christian Harris to go from a bench player to a star, and rookies Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels to be contributors. In other words, losing Kaden Elliss is a killer.

The front office should add a veteran who you know what you will get; someone like Bobby Okereke. The former Giant has four triple-digit tackle seasons and 805 career tackles. He isn't an elite 'backer, but he can be the stabilizing force for what looks like a volatile position on paper.