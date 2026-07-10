3 position groups Falcons fans should be panicking about before training camp

There is no doubt that the Atlanta Falcons' roster entering 2026 is better than the 2025 roster. They have added more depth, are getting healthier, and have a better coaching staff.

However, it might not be enough to break their long playoff drought. This roster still has some weak positions that everyone should be worried about, especially if no action is taken between now and the fast-approaching season.

Let's look at those positions and why they could be so problematic.

Falcons should be extremely worried about these three positions

1. Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa

Trevor Siemian

Jack Strand

Everyone will continue to talk about it until they are blue in the face, and for good reason. As much as we don't want to admit it, this quarterback room could hold the team back again.

The biggest thing is injuries. Kevin Stefanski is relying on two left-handed quarterbacks with extensive history of injuries. For all we know, two plays into the season they could be starting Trevor Siemian. While it is more likely than not that one of them stays healthy, there is cause for concern.

And we haven't even talked about the ups and downs of Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa; who knows what they look like when they take the gridiron.

That said, both guys have the talent to be quality quarterbacks in this league. If one of them can take the keys and run, this is a good enough team to go to the postseason.

2. Right tackle

Jawaan Taylor

Wanya Morris

Michael Jerrell

Storm Norton (Injured)

Kaleb McGary's retirement was a killer for the Falcons. He had turned into an excellent player and a franchise right tackle. But you have to respect him for retiring when he wanted to.

The Dirty Birds quickly transitioned by signing long-time Kansas City Chief Jawaan Taylor. His penalties often hurt the Chiefs' offense for many years.

However, their deadly passing attack was able to overcome it -- the Falcons won't be able to. If his penalties continue, it will be a major setback for the rushing offense.

The Falcons traded for another Chief in Wanya Morris, but no one is expecting him to be anything more than a backup. The Falcons have a problem on the blindside of their quarterbacks.

3. Linebacker

Divine Deablo

Christian Harris

Channing Tindall

JD Bertrand

Troy Andersen

Harold Perkins Jr.

Kendal Daniels

Daveren Rayner

Well, at least it isn't due to a lack of bodies... Losing Kaden Elliss puts the position in flux. He was the glue that put the defense together, and now Jeff Ulbrich has to find his replacement.

Divine Deablo is the leader, but past him it is a mystery. Christian Harris has gained steam, but he has been a backup throughout his career. And then you may have to rely on two rookies, Harold Perkins Jr. and Kendal Daniels, if Troy Andersen can't return.

Losing one player has completely changed the outlook of a very important position.