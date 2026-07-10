Falcons could certainly use Stefon Diggs (but it would open up a can of worms)

At this point, there's no debating Stefon Diggs' talent. He's one of the most productive wide receivers of the last decade, and someone whose sheer presence has elevated an offense. And even at 32 years old, Diggs is still rocking like the same player he was back in his mid-20s with the Buffalo Bills.

But talent has never been the problem. That's not why he's still available on the free agent market into July. It's because for as talented as Diggs is, he has enough off-field concerns to warrant most NFL teams wanting to proceed with caution, if at all since it doesn't seem like he'll be signed anytime soon.

There are several teams in the NFL who could use the All-Pro wideout, the Atlanta Falcons included. If you look at their group of outside receivers behind Drake London, Jahan Dotson alone won't cut it. But there are too many red flags, and Arthur Blank isn't ready to open up this type of can of worms.

Falcons need to avoid signing a player with red flags like Stefon Diggs

Blank may still have PTSD from the Calvin Ridley incident, and we saw how that ended for the Falcons. They lost their heir apparent to Julio Jones just as quickly as they found him, but that was already a half-decade ago. Five years later, the receiver depth is still lacking and a summer move is needed.

Dotson is a plenty capable player, but as a WR2? That feels a little rich. That's precisely the reason the Dirty Birds have been linked to many free agent wide receivers, but the rest of the pack aren't upstanding citizens either, so this isn't an issue that only follows the idea of signing Stefon Diggs.

The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off of a 1,000-yard season with the New England Patriots, so naturally, every WR-needy team has been urged to sign him. But it isn't talent that has these teams avoiding Diggs like the plague, it's the off-field issues and the headache no team wants to deal with.

The Maryland product was just found not guilty for felony strangulation during an alleged dispute with his personal chef, and he has enough baby mama drama to keep the entire city of Atlanta on notice. So I wouldn't exactly call signing Diggs to give him access to this city's nightlife the smartest idea.

As weird as it sounds, the Falcons should avoid whatever remnants of the receiver market are still available. There's Diggs, Tyreek Hill has his own legal troubles, and Brandon Aiyuk went nuts. If they're looking for a normal veteran wideout to play a depth role, Ian Cunningham may be out of luck.

Stefon Diggs has always been a little bit of a diva, so for as talented as he may be and as much as he may help them, the Atlanta Falcons are better suited to steer clear of this guy. A player like this would offer a brutal blow to the existing locker room culture a new regime spent months carefully crafting.