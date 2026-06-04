It only took 3 months for Tua Tagovailoa to be the Falcons' ultimate teammate

There are two approaches a quarterback can take in the NFL: selfishness or unselfishness. And it didn't take long for Atlanta Falcons fans to figure out which avenue Tua Tagovailoa has taken. The Falcons' newcomer talked to the media about his desire to do whatever it takes to help his team win games -- even if that means sitting on the bench.

Tua on what the goal is for 2026: The team winning the Super Bowl. I think that would be amazing. Whether I'm the guy or not the guy. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 27, 2026

For a former top-10 pick who has taken a team to the playoffs multiple times to say that is something that should be applauded. These comments will help lessen the pressure and worry for the coaching staff when naming a starter.

We have seen many quarterbacks in the past -- Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger, to name a couple -- go in the opposite direction. It is great to see the Falcons won't have that problem.

Tua Tagovailoa is showing unmatched professionalism with Falcons

The battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa is just that -- a battle. It's anyone's guess who will end up starting come Week 1 in Pittsburgh, making every move and word over the next few months critical for the two lefties.

Quarterbacks have to be competitive to succeed in this league. But hearing the former Dolphin come in and be ok with not starting says all you need to know about who he is.He even praised his competition for the work that he has done.

Every coach is a human with feelings; no one wants to tell someone that they won't be starting. However, hearing Tagovailoa make these comments will help everyone make the correct move.

Ultimately, if the Falcons end up winning a Super Bowl with Penix Jr. under center, there would be immense praise going to Tagovailoa as well. The 28-year-old is clearly helping his younger friend continue developing, rather than stonewalling him with selfish intent.

We have seen similarly unselfish comments come out of the mouth of Penix Jr. These two guys are solid people focused on winning by whatever means necessary.

The pressure will be on Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees to make the correct decision based on what they see throughout training camp and the preseason. As Tagovailoa says, this is all about winning; it doesn't matter who directly contributes to that on the gridiron.

The consummate professionalism, class, and unselfishness will go a long way in helping the Dirty Birds win games. This fanbase is in need of a Lombardi in the worst way, and these two guys are at the center of it all.