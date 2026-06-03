The Atlanta Falcons are getting busy to start the summer. They signed Drake London to a four-year, $141.5 million contract extension last night that'll keep him with Atlanta through 2030 because of his fifth-year option. And his $35.25 million average annual value is third-most in the NFL at receiver.

The 24-year-old will be eating good in Atlanta for the next half-decade at least. That's what $100 million guaranteed does to you. So while London may have been the first marquee player on the Falcons to put pen to paper on a new extension this summer, but he surely won't be the only one.

The Falcons still have Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts waiting in the wings for new contracts, and then there's Divine Deablo, Jessie Bates III, and Matthew Bergeron. Ian Cunningham will be busy this summer, but Bijan is already campaigning to get his own payday, which appears to be coming soon.

Bijan Robinson expects to be next in line for an extension after Drake London

When London's extension was announced, the All-Pro running back took to his Instagram story to react to the news. "Man Atlanta we got our brother back," he said. He's supporting his teammate amid his new deal, but he also followed that up with a much more telling reaction on his Instagram story.

The 24-year-old shared a photo of him and London coming out of the tunnel captioned with a money emoji. That's a young superstar making his priorities clear. Bijan knows how much this offense relies on him and expects to be compensated as such, even if it doesn't even sniff the AAV London got. And Drake even responded in a way implying 7 deserves his payday too.

“That phone bout to be ringing 7”



Newly extended #Falcons WR Drake London responds to @Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/iZ2emHXWNF — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) June 3, 2026

He's earned the right to feel this way. Bijan is an elite runner, a reliable pass-catcher, and dangerous in space. The USC product may be the WR1 but he's the face of this offense after a 2,300-scrimmage yard season where he finished as an Offensive Player of the Year finalist. And his best days have yet to come.

The only reason the Falcons extended Drake before Bijan is because the receiver market is already plenty expensive and they needed to beat Dallas to the punch with George Pickens. Meanwhile the latter is set to receive a market-shattering extension regardless. His price tag won't go up any more.

The former Texas Longhorn is undoubtedly the most important of the players the Dirty Birds still have to extend, and he's making sure the front office knows it. It's only a matter of time before he gets his deal, and I think Bijan Robinson's reaction to the Drake London deal was some subtle foreshadowing.