4 Things Atlanta Falcons fans should be thankful for heading into Week 13
By Nick Halden
4. Atlanta remains in great playoff positioning
All the Falcons should need to make the playoffs is beating one of the Chargers, Vikings, and Commanders. Manage to go 1-2 in those games and beat the tanking Raiders, Panthers, and Giants you should be hosting a playoff game in Atlanta during the wildcard round. The path is still there despite Atlanta fumbling away great positioning.
The concern is if Tampa manages to win out what is a very easy schedule. Still, the Falcons gave themselves room to stumble when they swept the Bucs in the season series. A one game lead is really two for an Atlanta team that has all the tiebreakers over Tampa. The Bucs are going to have to be perfect down the stretch of the season to overtake the Falcons.
Even the Falcons should be capable of beating the Raiders, Panthers, and Giants. They are the trio in the conversation for the league's worst team and out of the three remaining games against playoff contenders none are overwhelming. Give the Falcons credit for surviving an early brutal schedule and despite their recent struggles maintaining control of the NFC South.