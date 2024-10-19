4 wide receivers Falcons can realistically acquire at NFL trade deadline
By Mike Luciano
The Atlanta Falcons will likely be buyers at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. With the New Orleans Saints falling off a cliff and the Carolina Panthers trending towards another lackluster season, it seems like one of either them or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will end up winning the NFC South.
While Drake London has been solid and Darnell Mooney has made some big plays, the Falcons could stand to use one more big-name receiver, especially for an offense that will deploy three of them on the field as often as they do. Kirk Cousins' offense could go from good to great with one more big name.
These four receivers are not only possible trade deadline targets for Atlanta, but they can be had without Terry Fontenot going too far off the deep end in trying to acquire them. A trio of London, Mooney, and one of this quartet would be tough for any defense to consistently slow down.
4 wide receivers Falcons can realistically acquire at NFL trade deadline
4. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots
The Patriots aren't going anywhere this year, irrespective of what Drake Maye does. Bourne, who has fallen below DeMario Douglas and rookie Ja'Lynn Polk in the pecking order, could be in line for a production bump in Atlanta due to his quality route-running and smooth hands.
3. Tyler Boyd, Tennessee Titans
The Titans could sell off either Boyd or DeAndre Hopkins in a few weeks, but the veteran ex-Bengal might be a better target due to his price tag. Still reliable after all these years, the Falcons can throw him right into the slot or the outside and watch him produce away from Will Levis.
2. Mike Williams, New York Jets
Williams is on the outs with Aaron Rodgers, as he has just 10 catches in six games and piled up some big mistakes in crunch time. He needs a change of scenery to a team that will use him more as a vertical threat and red zone ace, which is what Atlanta needs next to London in their thin receiver room.
1. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars may need to retool around Trevor Lawrence in the offseason, and that quest could start by dealing Kirk away at the deadline. While he has had some drop issues this season, he can still get open fairly consistently, all while offering the versatility and consistency as a deep threat that Atlanta would like to see.