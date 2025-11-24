The Atlanta Falcons finally snapped their five-game losing streak in Week 12. The 24-10 beatdown of the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans saw the Dirty Birds turn in the type of performance fans have been waiting all year to see, but unfortunately it came in Atlant's first game without Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons looked dominant on both sides of the football at the Caesar's Superdome, as Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough was stifled by an impressive performance from Jeff Ulbrich's defense. On offense, Kirk Cousins dazzled in his first start replacing Penix despite the lack of offensive weapons at his disposal.

Regardless, the Falcons' will improve to 4-7 entering a Week 14 clash with perhaps the worst team in the NFL in the New York Jets. The victory is sweet, but the rivalry win makes it even sweeter, so here are four winners and two losers from Atlanta's return to the win column from earlier today.

4 winners and 2 losers from Falcons' impressive Week 12 victory vs. Saints

Winner: Kirk Cousins' starting potential

Fans weren't particularly enthused when Penix went down, but they were even less enthused to know that the injury paved the way for the 38-year-old to start for the rest of the season. His starts earlier this season cast doubts on whether Cousins was still capable of playing at an elite level, but silenced all of those doubters in Week 12.

The four-time Pro Bowler completed 16 of 23 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception that went right through Kyle Pitts' hands. Yes, the pick-six was ugly, but he helped Atlanta's play-action offense shine despite throwing to a banged-up receiver room in Week 12.

Winner: Darnell Mooney

Darnell Mooney got off to a dismal start to 2025, as he entered Week 12 with just 224 receiving yards and 16 receptions, but part of that was because he was playing through injury. Michael Penix Jr.'s reliance on Drake London didn't help, but Kirk Cousins was not equipped with that luxury today.

Cousins and Mooney connected three times for 74 yards and a touchdown, including a beautiful 49-yard score that finally opened up Atlanta's play-action game. Talk about silencing the doubters.

Winner: Zac Robinson's play-calling

Falcons fans were quick to turn on their 39-year-old offensive coordinator earlier this season, but he turned in a play-calling masterclass after he was listed as a dark horse head coaching candidate. However, it took Penix's injury for this offense to get fans expected, which is a true concern.

The improvements came because Cousins was playing under center rather than out of the pistol, which led the play-action game to thrive as the four-time Pro Bowler was able to attack the middle of the field in ways Penix was never able to.

Winner: The pass rush (and Jeff Ulbrich)

Across the last four games, the Atlanta Falcons' defense has logged 22 sacks. They amassed just 31 across all of last season. The defensive turnaround under Jeff Ulbrich has been impressive, but the pass rush has headlined that. And that continued in Week 12 with another five-sack game.

First-round rookie James Pearce Jr. and Brandon Dorlus logged 1.5 sacks apiece, while Shough and the Saints' offense could get nothing going.

Loser: Casey Washington's Falcons' future

There was no Falcons' player who suffered a bigger hit to their long-term reputation than second-year receiver Casey Washington. Despite London not playing due to a PCL sprain, Washington was listed as a surprise inactive as Atlanta decided to list him as a healthy scratch.

In his absence, David Sills V caught a touchdown while Dylan Drummond impressed in limited action. If Ray-Ray McCloud's history as a healthy scratch is any indication, the writing might be on the wall for his future in red and black.

Loser: Kyle Pitts' hopes of a new contract

Week 12 made it clear that Pitts has a long-term future in the NFL, just not in Atlanta. He caught just two of five targets for 25 yards, but also logged three drops, while one of those drops resulted in a pick-six and the Saints' lone touchdown of the game. It's a sad story for the ex-Mackey Award winner.