Kirk Cousins didn't hold back about capitalizing on second lease on life with Falcons

While addressing the media earlier this week, Kirk Cousins made an interesting comment regarding his stability in the NFL. After 14 seasons, he still feels the need to prove himself every chance he gets, which may bode well for the Atlanta Falcons as he'll replace Michael Penix Jr. as the starter this weekend against the Saints.

"I feel a desperation the first day of OTAs. ... I've just never felt safe in this league. I've never felt like I've had it figured out. I've never felt like my job has been earned or deserved. ... I have to play at a level that would suggest that I belong here, Cousins said."

For three years in Washington and many seasons in Minnesota, Cousins deserved every second of his starting role. To begin his career, Cousins sat behind Robert Griffin III until taking over the starting role in 2015.

For nearly ten seasons, Cousins was a rock solid starting quarterback until being benched for poor performance in 2024. It appears his mentality throughout his entire career was always needing to earn his spot. Well, he certainly earned his spot for many years.

Kirk Cousins is his biggest doubter, and he just told Falcons' fans why

The last two seasons have been different. Cousins earned his spot on the bench late last season, and Michael Penix's season-ending ACL tear gave him another shot this season. His mentality yet again? He must play at a high level to prove his worth.

This mentality may seem obvious, but it has never proved truer in his career. He's had a couple of down seasons throughout his career, but nothing like we've seen recently. Through three games in 2025, he owns a 61.5% completion rate, with no touchdowns.

The bad five-game stretch that led to his benching late last season, Cousins owned a 63% completion rate and averaged 236 passing yards per game. Both are downgrades from previous seasons, but they prove he can still operate in the league.

If Cousins still proves a competent option to end the season, his performance could spark Falcons' QB debate entering 2026. At the very least, a strong performance could aid a decent trade return the Falcons' desperately desire. Luckily he has the faith of Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris.

Regardless of what happens, his career is on the line, and he knows it. Cousins will be 38 to begin next season, and hasn't had to prove his worth this much in a decade. Even though there are loads of doubts surrounding Cousins, it appears he's been the primary doubter all along.