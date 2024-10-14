4 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons win over Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
Loser: Kyle Pitts
Yes, it was a great night for Pitts when you consider the lack of passing reps and the production. Pitts finished with three catches 70-receiving yards in what was a solid effort in the box score. However, Atlanta's tight end was questioned by the broadcast for quitting on the route and not giving his quarterback a chance to finish the play.
Cousins was facing an all-out blitz and lofted the ball to the back of the end zone for Pitts. Whether it was a different route or Pitts gave up on the play is up to the viewer. What isn't is the fact this isn't the first time Kyle's effort has been questioned since his rookie season completing routes and plays has been a question mark for Pitts.
It was a bad moment in a game that was given a 4:25 EST slot. Being called out on a broadcast that loudly for giving up on the play isn't great for a player already consistently struggling to live up to expectations. Pitts took a step forward and two steps back the big play seemingly wiped away by one moment that will continue to feed the narrative of Pitts not playing through the whistle.