4 Winners (and 3 losers) in Atlanta Falcons win over Carolina Panthers
By Nick Halden
Winner: Atlanta's secondary
A.J. Terrell and Clark Phillips both had timely interceptions to help keep Atlanta in control of this game. Terrell struggled early but made up for it late with the turnover and improved play. There is so much responsibility being placed on the shoulders of this Atlanta secondary. Watching Dalton standing in the pocket for ages unable to find an open receiver was telling.
Atlanta's secondary played well and allowed the defense to stop the bleeding. However, it is important to note the only reason the score wasn't higher is Atlanta forcing the Panthers to put the ball in the air. If not for the late score Hubbard would have continued racking up yardage and putting pressure on Kirk Cousins and Atlanta's offense to respond.
Mike Hughes deserves immense credit for bouncing back from last season's struggles and continuing to play extremely well. Clark Phillips, Dee Alford, Jessie Bates, Justin Simmons, and Terrell all deserve credit. It is fun to imagine what this group could accomplish together if only the team could find a way to rush the pass consistently. A good night for the secondary and finally an interception for A.J. Terrell.