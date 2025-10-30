4 winners and (and 3 losers) from the Falcons' rollercoaster of a season

This Atlanta Falcons season, even more than others, has come with a ton of whiplash. There have been moments of brilliance, like the two-game winning streak against two playoff teams from last year, and many terrible moments, like the Carolina and Miami games.

That said, for as back and forth this season has been, the individual players have remained rather consistent. The players who have played well have generally played well in each game, and the same can be said for the struggling players.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers of the almost halfway mark of the Falcons' 2025 season thus far.

Winners and losers from the Falcons frustrating 2025 season

Winner: Bijan Robinson, RB

Outside of his last two games, Bijan Robinson has been brilliant. The third-year running back has been in the conversation for being the NFL's best player.

His season was heading toward being a historically great one. Things have slowed down, but he could very well top 2,000 yards from scrimmage this year. Hopefully, he will get more consistency around him moving forward.

Loser: Zac Robinson, OC

Zac Robinson has consistently been on the week-to-week editions of winners and losers. And for good reason.

After being an early candidate to get a head coaching job, coach's stock has plummeted as much as Robinson's this year. His scheme has been horrendous, he has been unwilling to make adjustments, and he has been the reason for most of the offensive struggles this year.

The Falcons are loaded on offense but rank 28th in points per game. If he keeps this up, he will undoubtedly be fired after the season.

Winner: Jake Matthews, LT

The NFL's top ironman, Jake Matthews, has continued to go about his business without getting the respect he deserves.

He is approaching 190 consecutive starts, with his last missed game coming in Week 2 of his 2014 rookie campaign. It was threatened a couple of weeks ago when he was rolled up on against the Bills, yet he somehow played six days later to continue his NFL-best streak.

He has also quietly ranked in the top 20 in pass-block win rate among offensive tackles this year.

Loser: Darnell Mooney, WR

There should be real concern for Darnell Mooney at this point. The receiver, who was fantastic last year, has been awful this year.

His injury to start training camp clearly didn't help, but he has had plenty of time to get back in a rhythm. He has totaled just 11 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns through five games.

Winner: Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus, DL

The combination of Zach Harrison and Brandon Dorlus has brought the defense to life. The two young guys have been consistently good for Jeff Ulbrich's defense, which makes Jimmy Lake's tenure as defense coordinator look even worse.

The two have combined for five sacks and nine tackles for loss. While that might not seem like a lot, they aren't seeing the field as much as your typical star lineman because of the emphasis the Falcons have on rotating their line.

Loser: Jessie Bates III, S

If you haven't paid close attention, you might not realize how bad Jessie Bates has been this season—which hurts to say.

He has been one of the rare players that has not fit into this scheme well. He has been playing closer to the line of scrimmage with the emergence of Xavier Watts on the backend. He has struggled to tackle and cover, often serving as the weak link in the secondary.

Hopefully, Ulbrich gets him back to being that roaming free safety that we have seen the last two years.

Winner: the rookies

What more can you say about Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Xavier Watts, and Billy Bowman Jr.?

The four draft picks have all put in significant work for this defense. Walker has given them a dynamic threat who can neutralize athletic quarterbacks, Pearce Jr. has consistently pressured the quarterback despite his low sack total, and Watts and Bowman Jr. have been consistent playmakers for the secondary.

Ulbrich and Divine Deablo also deserve flowers for their impact on the much-improved defense.