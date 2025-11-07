Despite possessing the rare flexibility to operate as buyers or sellers before the trade deadline, the Atlanta Falcons decided to stand pat. None of their trade chips had that much value in the sellers market, and it makes zero sense for a .500 caliber team to continue trading away draft capital.

This means that the Dirty Birds are going to have to be active in other ways if they want to improve this roster. However, their lack of activity could suggest they feel confident in this team turning things around despite the three-game losing streak, and this isn't the most aggressive front office.

It's clear the Falcons have a playoff roster, and everyone in Flowery Branch should see that. But in the modern NFL, you can never have too many depth pieces, and far more reinforcements are needed in Atlanta. So in order to address some key needs, the Falcons should sign these surprising free agents.

5 free agents Falcons should consider signing after a quiet trade deadline

Tyler Boyd, WR

It's no secret the Falcons need more depth at wide receiver, and the team missed out on Jakobi Meyers before the deadline. They could use a true safety valve for Michael Penix Jr., and for that, look no further than Tyler Boyd.

The 31-year-old enjoyed 1,000-yard seasons in Cincinnati in both 2018 and 2019, but was relegated to the WR3 role once Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, and Tee Higgins came to town. Injuries played a part in his decline as well, but he still started a few games for the Titans last season.

The 2016 second-round pick still has what it takes to bne a productive NFL wideout, as he's quietly been one of the league's most productive—and that veteran leadership could be crucial.

Shaq Mason, OG

It's a true shock that Mason's still a free agent, as the veteran guard has been known for his ability to stabilize offensive lines. He's been solid over the last couple seasons, but was one of the best interior linemen in football while he was in New England.

The 32-year-old can still hold his own, so he would be the perfect insurance plan for an Atlanta team that could be without both Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron this weekend. It may not be glamorous, but it's one of the best depth options Terry Fontenot can find on such short notice.

Beanie Bishop, CB

In just six starts as a rookie, the undrafted free agent amassed four interceptions, seven passes defensed, and 45 combined tackles, yet he failed to make the Steelers' final 53-man roster. There have been rumors that he wasn't a great locker room presence, so it's no surprise Mike Tomlin allegedly wasn't the biggest fan of his—but fans did like his presence.

Bishop spent the majority of the season on Pittsburgh's practice squad, but still has what it takes to be a viable contributor for a team's secondary. With Mike Hughes struggling and Billy Bowman Jr. still injured, the 25-year-old is worth a look for the Dirty Birds.

Diontae Johnson, WR

Another receiver appearing on this list should come as no surprise. Darnell Mooney has been incredibly disappointing and Casey Washington has been inconsistent and injured, so Atlanta need more juice in the receiver room behind the surging Drake London.

Like Bishop, Diontae Johnson has his fair share of red flags, but he hs more pedigree to back it up. Despite bouncing around the league since the start of last season, he's good enough both as a route runner and after the catch to warrant the Falcons taking a chance on his talent and upside.

Christian Wilkins, DT

Last but most certainly not least is arguably the biggest need on this Falcons' roster. The Dirty Birds are horrible against the run, but Christian Wilkins could be the answer to rectifying that concern ahead of a matchup with Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor on Sunday morning.

Atlanta just cut Ta'Quon Graham, and they seemingly feel good about younger DT's like LaCale London, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, and Ruke Orhorhoro, but WIlkins still plays a real. He and David Onyemata could anchor this room while giving Jeff Ulbrich with a Pro Bowl-caliber run stuffer.