Falcons again caught sleeping as Terry Fontenot's perfect trade target lands elsewhere

The opportunity was there for the Atlanta Falcons to swing a deal to finally rectify their receiver woes, but Terry Fontenot never picked up the phone. Jakobi Meyers would have been the perfect fit next to Drake London and a fantastic safety valve for Michael Penix Jr., but Atlanta let him slip through their fingertips.

The Dirty Birds just sat on the sidelines as they witnessed Meyers be sent to Jacksonville for fourth and sixth-round picks in 2026. At that price tag, it's hard to justify not getting involved, as a Falcons team desperate to revive their playoff push needs to keep adding weapons for their franchise QB.

ESPN sources: Raiders are trading WR Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks.



Multiple teams including the Steelers and Jaguars had shown interest in Meyers, who is scheduled to become a free agent after his contract expires this… pic.twitter.com/Yyhp7NeWwk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025

And the pain stung even worse when Dianna Russini reported that the Bills and Steelers were the other contenders for the veteran wideout. It's looking like it will be another year of Fontenot twiddling his thumbs all afternoon, which should be what eventually costs the fifth-year GM his job.

But knowing how Arthur Blank operates, I'm sure he is absolutely thrilled with what he's seeing.

Falcons' silence is becoming deafening after another missed opportunity at the trade deadline

Atlanta has already missed out on DB's like Roger McCreary and Michael Carter II, and now they risk failing to address their other pivotal position of need. Drake London can't keep carrying this receiver room on his back every Sunday, and anyone in the greater Atlanta area knows that a move is needed.

Despite a heartbreaking loss, Penix is fresh off of one of his best starts of the year in Week 9 against the Patriots, but the 3-5 Falcons are displaying a clear lack of aggression despite their playoff window still being open.

With that being said, trading for Meyers likely would have required Atlanta to reward him with a new contract, which is something that a team that will soon have to pay both Drake London and Bijan Robinson big-money extensions can't afford to do.

However, two Day 3 picks for a player who would have immediately slotted in as this team's WR2 is incredibly hard to swallow. Darnell Mooney has been the biggest disappointment on this roster in 2025, and the deadline is their final opportunity this season to actually address the offensive stagnancy.

He's even managed to find ways to fail at budget shopping, as it looks to be another quiet deadline in the A.

He hasn't been off to the best start this season, but this team need to capitalize while most of the young core is still on their rookie deals, and both Fontenot and Raheem Morris are failing to do anything to help their standing with the fanbase.

They don't have enough draft capital to swing a deal for Jaylen Waddle or Brian Thomas Jr., so now that Meyers is a Jaguar, it looks like receiver won't be addressed before the 4:00 p.m. deadline.