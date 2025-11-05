Week 9 loss just poured salt in the wound of Falcons’ growing injury nightmare

The Atlanta Falcons lost both Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron due to injury in their Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, which is far from encouraging. And with Jake Matthews still playing through a high-ankle sprain, the Dirty Birds are in a difficult position entering Week 10 in Berlin.

After Raheem Morris admitted on Monday that he did not have enough information regarding the injuries sustained in Foxborough, fans were provided with just a little bit more clarity. It was reported that Atlanta signed OL Andrew Stueber to their active roster after shockingly cutting Parker Romo.

The #Falcons announce they have signed OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster.



In addition, they have released K Ben Sauls from the practice squad and signed long snapper Zach Triner to the practice squad. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 4, 2025

Given the fact the Falcons signed more OL depth, it isn't a good sign regarding the availability of both of their starting guards in Week 10 against the Colts. Against an Indianapolis defense that just traded for Sauce Gardner, the test in Berlin is only looking more daunting for a team whose playoff hopes already hang in the balance.

Falcons' OL signing does not bode well for Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron's Week 10 availability

Stueber was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan, but suffered a torn hamstring in training camp, missing his entire rookie season. He spent all of Year 2 on New England's practice squad, but was cut, and landed with the Falcons.

The 26-year-old spent all of 2024 training camp with the Dirty Birds, and despite being released during final roster cuts, he remained with the team's practice squad. However, the stint was short-lived, as he landed with the Bengals a month later until he was a pre-Week 1 cut this offseason.

The 6-foot-7, 338-pound tackle has the ability to play both tackle and guard, and has been productive in limited NFL action. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged a 71.8 PFF grade and 69.7 run blocking grade with Cincinnati in 2024—but he played in just five offensive snaps last year.

Four of those snaps came at right guard—Lindstrom's position—while one came at tight end, but the Connecticut native primarily played right tackle with the Wolverines. Moreover, he was named a second-team All American and was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award in his final season with Michigan.

As it stands now, Steuber would draw the start in Lindstrom's place and Kyle Hinton would replace Bergeron if the pair are unavailable in Week 10. For a team that's already been hit hard enough with the injury bug, this is a true concern, but here's hoping they'll be good to go for Sunday morning.