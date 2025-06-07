5 realistic landings spots for Kirk Cousins after Steelers sign Rodgers

Kirk Cousins' most logical landing spot was the Pittsburgh Steelers if they didn't sign Aaron Rodgers. But, if you somehow missed it, the quarterback finally made his decision and will move to the Steel City.

This leaves the Atlanta Falcons in a peculiar spot with Cousins. There aren't any obvious landing spots, which will likely leave them waiting for an injury to another team.

That said, one of these five teams could ultimately change course and pursue the veteran in the coming months.

1. Cleveland Browns could change direction by trading for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

After filling up their roster with quarterbacks, everyone has written off the Cleveland Browns as a Cousins landing spot.

However, don't come to that conclusion so quickly. They have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, an injured Deshaun Watson, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. What if Kevin Stefanski decides he wants a higher floor this year?

Trading Joe Flacco to the Falcons for Cousins is in the realm of possibilities. It makes sense for both sides; the Falcons get a quality backup, while the Browns get a quality starter who their head coach can plug and play.

2. New Orleans Saints could replace Derek Carr with Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

The Saints aren't in a good spot; their roster is lacking, and at the worst of it is their quarterback room.

No one will argue that Cousins isn't a better option than Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler. The only question is if the Dirty Birds would agree to send last year's starter to their bitter rivals.

3. Minnesota Vikings could still reunite with Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Kevin O'Connell loves Kirk Cousins, and Cousins has played his best football under the head coach. With some remaining uncertainty around projected starter J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings could backtrack and trade for their former starter.

This would be dependent on McCarthy proving he isn't ready for the starting gig—likely during the preseason.

4. New York Jets could scrap Justin Fields experiment by trading for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

New York has spent the last few months convincing itself that Justin Fields' middling play throughout his career is a fluke and he is ready to prove his first-round talent.

News flash: the likelihood of that is slim to none, meaning they're heading for another disappointing season.

That is, unless they change course and trade for Kirk Cousins. While they resist doing that after the Aaron Rodgers debacle, it is hard to argue that the veteran isn't a better immediate option than Fields.

5. Indianapolis Colts could end their own experiments by trading for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Speaking of quarterback experiments, the Colts are in the middle of two right now with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones—neither of which gives reason for hope. There are jobs on the line too; this team needs to win immediately, and Kirk Cousins gives it the best chance.

Richardson's random injury could also be the push they needed to pursue the Falcons quarterback.

