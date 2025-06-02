Kirk Cousins trade coming soon after Falcons' last needed domino falls

Post-June 1 is something you hear often in the NFL world; it marks the time when teams can push money into the following season to help create more instant savings when releasing or trading a player.

This year, that date means more to the Atlanta Falcons than any other team because they can now trade Kirk Cousins without eating a massive one-year dead cap hit. With us now being past the first of June, a trade could come at any moment.

A Kirk Cousins trade now a real possibility for the Atlanta Falcons

As much as we wanted it to happen, the Falcons weren't going to trade Kirk Cousins until the post-June 1.

Doing so would've landed them just $2.5M in savings and a $37.5M dead cap hit in 2025.

But now that we are into June, the Dirty Birds can save $27.5M with a dead cap hit of $12.5M in 2025 and $25M in 2026.

While you never like pushing money down the road, the salary cap next year should see another boost, lessening the burden of that $25M of wasted money.

The issue is that teams have wanted the Falcons to pay part of his $27.5M—something they have refused to this point.

If they decide to cave in, it would lessen that $27.5M in savings.

Perhaps, their denial of paying part of the salary had to do with their wanting to wait until June to make a trade. One would figure that the more they pay of his salary, the better compensation they would get; essentially, buying a draft pick.

But, as has been the case with this whole saga, it isn't that simple.

What teams would want him right now? The Steelers if Aaron Rodgers snubs them? Past that, there aren't any clear landing spots.

As has been said ad nauseam, Terry Fontenot will have to wait until an unfortunate injury happens. At which point, he can dangle his disastrous signee in front of that team, hoping they will bite.

