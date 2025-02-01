8 bold predictions for Falcons 2025 offseason: Massive FA signings incoming?

5. Falcons sign future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack

Finding a pass rusher with a pedigree like Khalil Mack's would be sublime for the Falcons this offseason. They need someone who can close out games and end this long drought of not having a double-digit sack artist.

Mack isn't coming off his best season but just two seasons ago he racked up 17 sacks. While he will demand a good chunk of cash, the Falcons aren't in a position to mess around -- they need to fix the pass rush. Adding the future Hall of Famer won't just help the team on gameday but it will help the development of guys like Arnold Ebiketie and Bralen Trice.

It is worth noting that ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler already linked the two sides in a recent article.

6. Falcons sign two big-name defensive starters with Jeff Ulbrich ties

There will be a few players on the open market that Jeff Ulbrich knows well and two of them stand out amongst the rest -- DJ Reed and Jamien Sherwood.

DJ Reed is an immediate fix to the Falcons' No. 2 cornerback hole. He has been an underrated player that was overshadowed by Sauce Gardner. He would change the defense's outlook.

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood is a converted safety that Ulbrich loves. His sideline-to-sideline coverage and playmaking ability is something this defense needs, especially with Troy Andersen's volatile health.