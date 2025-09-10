The Atlanta Falcons opened the 2025 season with a 23-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind frustratingly familiar story—a winnable game slipping away. But while the defeat stung, there was one clear silver lining: cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Head coach Raheem Morris, one of the best defensive minded head coaches in the NFL, said afterward: “I thought A.J. was absolutely phenomenal in coverage all day.”

For Falcons fans searching for positives in a narrow Week 1 defeat, Terrell’s play provided just that—a true star for Atlanta’s young defense to lean on.

A.J. Terrell shines in Falcons' season opener

Terrell’s coverage ability has been his calling card since entering the league as the Falcons' first round pick in 2020, but Sunday against Tampa Bay showcased just how far he’s come. He struggled in 2024, but looks poised to bounce back in 2025.

Matched up against a Buccaneers receiving corps led by Mike Evans and first round rookie Emeka Egbuka, Terrell held his ground from start to finish. Sure Tampa Bay still found ways to manufacture offense, but rarely did it come at his expense.

The numbers tell the story: Terrell recorded 6 total tackles (all solo), 1 tackle for loss, and 2 pass breakups in the 23-20 defeat. The Clemson product didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage and forced Baker Mayfield to work away from his side of the field, which is why Egbuka caught both of Mayfield's touchdown passes.

Considering Evans’ size, Godwin’s precision as a route runner, and Egbuka’s burst as a rookie, Terrell’s ability to neutralize his matchups underscored exactly why Morris called him “phenomenal.” That detail matters because the Falcons have spent years searching for defensive stability in the secondary. Too often, Atlanta’s corners have been targeted as weak points by NFC South rivals.

Terrell has flipped that narrative, evolving into one of the league’s most dependable cover corners. Pro Football Focus has consistently graded him among the NFL’s best at limiting separation, and Sunday’s opener fit that profile perfectly.

The Falcons have bigger questions to answer after a narrow divisional loss like offensive execution, late game decision making, and finding ways to close out tight contests. But A.J. Terrell’s performance should not get lost in the shuffle.

In a game where Atlanta needed playmakers to step up, he showed why he’s already one of the NFL’s elite corners and why he’s central to the team’s long term future. If the Falcons are serious about turning the corner under Raheem Morris, it starts with building around players who consistently deliver, even in defeat.

On Sunday, Terrell proved he’s exactly that, locking down some of the NFL’s best receivers and giving Atlanta fans at least one reason to walk away from a tough loss with optimism. Though a Week 2 matchup with Justin Jefferson and the Vikings will be a tough test for the 26-year-old.

