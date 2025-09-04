Clemson fans might be forced to moonlight as Falcons fans this season

As long as Dabo Swinney is still coaching, Clemson fans are always expecting a national championship. Whether you’re a student, alumni, or just a South Carolina native, odds are you’re a Carolina Panthers fan. However, the Tigers got the season off to a rough start, falling to No. 9 LSU in front of their home crowd in Saturday night’s season opener.

Even still, Cade Klubnik is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 Draft and a young group of weapons has the program still in position to reach their second straight College Football Playoff. A lot of people only watch college football, so if that’s you, you’re turning a blind eye to a team that’s just as intriguing and is only a two hour drive from campus.

The Atlanta Falcons have legitimate postseason aspirations and are looking to snap-their seven-year playoff drought with some help from some key Tigers. Two Clemson products in Grady Jarrett and Vic Beasley (for a time) were able to make their mark with the Dirty Birds, and now four more are eyeing the team’s return to the playoffs.

Falcons are receiving a major boost from Clemson’s finest on both sides of the football

1. Ray Ray-McCloud is the Falcons’ offensive X-Factor

Most of the Falcons’ offensive attention has gone to the flashy names: Michael Penix Jr, BIjan Robinson, Drake London, and even Kyle Pitts. Even the currently-injured Darnell Mooney has flown under the radar despite his career year in 2024.

Amid all that noise, don’t overlook the 28-year-old. In his first season in Atlanta in 2024, McCloud attained career-highs in targets, catches, and yards. He even caught seven passes for 66 yards from his new QB1 in Week 18 against the Panthers. It was his mini-breakout, and he remains a starter entering Year 2 as a Falcon.

It’s no secret that as long as Penix is under center, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson wants to take advantage of his arm talent and air the ball out. London is the contested catch guy, but with McCloud’s track speed and YAC ability, don’t be surprised if he continues to emerge in an ascending offense.

2. Ruke Orhorhoro is primed for a Year 2 breakout

Atlanta spent a second-round pick on Orhorhoro in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he showed flashes in limited action. Despite appearing in eight games, he did not start, as he was stuck behind Jarrett on the depth chart.

But with the multi-time Pro Bowler now in Chicago, the 23-year-old is slated to see expanded action in Year 2.

Orhorhoro is a better run stuffer—he amassed eight tackles for loss in each of his final three seasons at Clemson—and recorded one as a rookie. Playing alongside David Onyemata, Leonard Floyd, and rookie pass-rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr should be the perfect recipe for the Lagos native to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

3. A.J. Terrell remains one of the NFL’s better cornerbacks

While little brother Aveon is suiting up for Clemson, A.J. Terrell is entering Year 6 of his career with the Dirty Birds. Since entering the NFL, he has been one of the league’s most consistent corners, as he was top-five among all cornerbacks in snaps played a year ago.

But a down year in 2024 has people underrating him. The 26-year-old’s six passes defensed in 2024 marked a career low, but a bounce back is expected as new DC Jeff Ulbrich takes over. Sauce Gardner was one of the NFL’s best corners while playing in Ulbrich’s defense, and Terrell still amassed 66 tackles last year.

He might not be at his 2021 level anymore, or near Patrick Surtain II, but the former first-rounder remains the most important Falcons’ defender.

And all of this doesn’t account for Bradley Pinion, who is a captain for the second consecutive season. So if Clemson fans are looking for a team to root for on Sundays, the Falcons might just feel like home with so many Tigers helping fuel Atlanta’s playoff push.

