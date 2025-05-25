Aaron Rodgers sends Falcons fans into hysteria by brutally rejecting Saints

Aaron Rodgers' delay in signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers has generated some speculation that he could be interested in a different team—a team like the New Orleans Saints.

However, he quickly put those rumors to bed with comments that have left Atlanta Falcons fans howling in laughter.

Aaron Rodgers joins long list of players who won't play for the New Orleans Saints

Nothing amuses Falcons fans more than seeing the Saints get spurned, especially when they are in a desperate situation.

And that is what free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers did when asked if he would join the 'Aints.

"No. That's the answer. I’ve played there a couple times, but no, I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry."

The way he says "No" immediately says it all.

And why would he want to play for them? They have a new head coach, little room to improve, and while they mimic the Steelers with the age of their roster, there is a stark difference in talent.

Essentially, they have all the bad of the Steelers and none of the good.

It is no secret what most of the league thinks about last year's last-placed NFC South team. Players don't want to join them, they could hardly find a new coach, and the media consistently ranks them as a bottom-five team.

Anyway, Rodgers also made other comments that will pique the interest of the Falcons. He strongly hinted that he plans on signing with the Steelers.

That means Kirk Cousins won't be the Steel City's quarterback. The Dirty Birds must wait for an unfortunate injury to find a trade partner.

Nevertheless, if he was so certain where he wanted to play, then why hasn't he signed? It is quite ridiculous.

