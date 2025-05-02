Recent developments cements Kirk Cousins as worst signing in NFL history

One year ago, Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris, and the Atlanta Falcons were looking to solve their quarterback issues.

Their solution was to sign veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100M guaranteed. It was a massive risk for an aging quarterback coming off a torn Achilles.

Early on, it appeared the Dirty Birds made the right decision, but then he was beaten up in a game against the Saints, and his play dropped off a cliff. Now, the Falcons are searching for what to do next with their expensive backup.

NFL Draft fallout cements Kirk Cousins as the NFL's worst signing

All offseason, General Manager Terry Fontenot has claimed the Falcons are okay keeping Kirk Cousins as the backup. Is that true? Maybe, but no one doubts they would rather trade him to avoid the drama.

We thought maybe a trade would take place during the 2025 NFL Draft, at least until a trade and numerous selections happened.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only logical remaining destination, and it is dependent on Aaron Rodgers spurning them.

So, the Falcons will likely enter the 2025 season with a $180M backup quarterback.

We talked about it early this year; it is hard to argue that Cousins isn't the worst signing in NFL history.

If he lasts through the 2025 season and doesn't play another snap, the Falcons will have paid him $90M for these stats:

14 games (7-7 record)

303/453 (66.9%)

3,508 passing yards

18 passing touchdowns

16 interceptions

13 fumbles (2 lost)

Ouch!

There have been plenty of other bad signings throughout the NFL's long history. Albert Haynesworth is likely the first name most think of.

While Cousins never has caused, and never will cause, the type of drama Haynesworth did, dollar-for-dollar, stat-for-stat, the quarterback takes the cake.

Hopefully, the Dirty Birds will get a draft pick or two out of this tough signing.