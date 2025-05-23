Steelers dangerously close to caving by trading for Falcons' Kirk Cousins

Aaron Rodgers has delayed his decision so long that you forget about him. We are way past the this is taking way too long stage and into the we don't even care anymore stage.

And it may all work to benefit the Atlanta Falcons, who are looking to unload veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Aaron Rodgers could push the Steelers to trade for Kirk Cousins

We are now almost in June and Aaron Rodgers still can't make a decision that countless players make in five minutes.

I can't even begin to illustrate how stupid this has gotten. But I digress.

It is hard to imagine the Steelers aren't close to being fed up. They have no quarterback, and we are well into offseason activities. We are talking about the most important and cerebral position in football.

They can't wait around much longer, and if the free agent doesn't make a decision, their sights will turn to Kirk Cousins.

At this point, it is hard to imagine they aren't a couple of weeks, maybe even days, from pulling the plug on their offseason-long target and pursuing Cousins.

The Falcons would love for that to happen. While it is nice having a backup of his caliber, they are now fully into the Michael Penix Jr. era, which Cousins has no real estate in.

Honestly, are we certain Cousins isn't a better option than Rodgers?

When healthy last year, the Falcons' quarterback played well. It wasn't until he injured his shoulder and elbow that his play deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the Jets were running to the door to escort their once-beloved passer out.

Overall, the Steelers have to be close to calling Terry Fontenot. They have been more accommodating for Rodgers than they should've been. We could be approaching the trade that the Dirty Birds have been waiting for.