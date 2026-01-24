Adam Schefter lists Raheem Morris as potential HC candidate for NFC team

There are still plenty of head coaching opportunities available in the NFL, but the Atlanta Falcons took care of business early on when they signed Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach. He was the second head coaching fill of the cycle behind John Harbaugh, who joined the Giants.

The Falcons were a team early on that fired their former head coach, Raheem Morris, just having spent the last two seasons with them. Atlanta went 16-18 in two seasons and after another season of early on disappointment that made them miss the playoffs, the change was made to move on from both Morris and Terry Fontenot.

Morris still has to land another job, but he should be able to atleast land a coordinator position. However, there still might be a chance for him to land a head coaching job.

Raheem Morris listed as potential candidate for current HC vacancy with Cardinals

Yesterday on the Pat McAfee show, Adam Schefter talked about how the Arizona Cardinals had hosted Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and that "I [Schefter] think they're also looking at Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur."

"The Cardinals just had in Anthony Campanile..



I think they're also looking at Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NegXJUQy1K — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2026

The Cardinals moved on from Jonathan Gannon after another disastrous season in Arizona, and there is a great chance that Kyler Murray may not be with the Cardinals. That can be both good and bad, because a change is needed but then the Cardinals would be without stability at quarterback.

Morris’ tenure in Atlanta was not a great one. Going somewhere like Arizona, he would get some playmakers here and there, but the quarterback position is up in the air and he would not be getting an overall talented roster right from the start like he did in Atlanta.

Morris becoming a coordinator for 2026 seems more likely at this point, but with Schefter reporting that the Cardinals may be looking at him, that will be an interesting story to follow if anything more comes from it.